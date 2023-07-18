Cancer Agency Labels Aspartame a “Possible” Carcinogen, but Experts Disagree on Safety

World Health Organization’s Cancer Agency Labels Aspartame a “Possible” Cause of Cancer

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) cancer agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), has classified aspartame, a sweetener found in diet sodas and various other foods, as a “possible” cause of cancer. However, another panel of experts selected by the WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has stated that they consider aspartame to be safe in limited quantities.

The IARC is responsible for assessing the potential carcinogenicity of substances, and its conclusion adds aspartame to a category that includes more than 300 other “possible” carcinogens. This category also includes aloe vera extract, pickled Asian vegetables, and carpentry materials.

It is important to note that the IARC has more serious classifications for carcinogens, including “probably carcinogenic to humans” and “carcinogenic to humans.” Tobacco smoke and the consumption of processed meat fall into the latter category, while acetaldehyde, which is present in alcoholic beverages, is considered “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

The decision to label aspartame as a possible cause of cancer follows a previous warning from the WHO in May that artificial sweeteners are not effective weight loss aids and may, in fact, increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and death.

Last year, a study conducted in France also suggested a potential link between artificial sweeteners and increased cancer risk. Health organizations in various countries, such as Canada, have long advised against the consumption of zero- or low-calorie sugar substitutes.

Frances Hunt-Wood, the secretary general of the International Sweeteners Association, has voiced opposition to the IARC’s conclusion. She stated that aspartame is one of the most extensively studied ingredients in history, with over 90 food safety agencies worldwide declaring it safe. The European Food Safety Authority conducted the most comprehensive evaluation of aspartame’s safety to date.

Despite the IARC’s classification, regulatory authorities in countries like the United States, Europe, and Canada have approved aspartame for consumption within acceptable daily intake limits.

According to Francesco Branca, the nutrition director at WHO, the indications on the use of aspartame remain unchanged. The WHO is not advising consumers to completely stop consuming aspartame but recommends moderation.

Experts have also emphasized that the potential link between aspartame and cancer does not make sugar a preferable alternative. Excessive sugar consumption is known to contribute to obesity, which is a major risk factor for cancer.

Some experts have criticized the WHO’s guidelines against non-sugar sweeteners for weight control, stating that they did not consider the real situation in the field of dietetics. However, they agree that substances with compelling evidence or probable evidence of cancer should be avoided.

Aspartame has been used since the 1980s and is found in over 6,000 products globally. It is about 200 times sweeter than regular sugar and is used in tabletop sweeteners, diet sodas, sugar-free chewing gum, low-calorie yogurts, and desserts.

In conclusion, the IARC’s classification of aspartame as a “possible” cause of cancer has sparked debate and raised concerns among health experts and industry representatives. While some believe that the evidence is insufficient to establish a strong link, others advocate for moderation and further research into the potential risks associated with aspartame consumption.

