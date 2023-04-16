Cancer and heart attack, the first mRna vaccines by 2030

Cancer and heart attack, the first therapeutic vaccines by 2030. They will be mRna, i.e. the same technique used to make the anti-Covid-19 vaccine. The announcement of Moderna, one of the two leading companies (the other is Pfizer), a leader in this type of vaccine. These are therapeutic and individual vaccines, i.e. not to be done preventively before the onset of the disease but after, once a certain type of cancer has been contracted.

Cancer, heart attack, autoimmune: the first (customized) vaccines by 2030

Not just heart attack and cancer but also autoimmune diseases. They will be personalized mRna vaccines. The acceleration was possible thanks to the experience derived from the anti-Covid vaccines, reports the Guardian, which reports the announcement of the American company Moderna. The company is working on those against the syncytial virus and against melanoma, for both of which it has obtained breakthrough therapy from the American FDAi.e. the accelerated approval procedure.

Syncytial virus, efficacy 83.7%

For the syncytial virus, in particular, the vaccine has shown a83.7% effectiveness in preventing at least two symptoms, cough and fever, in the over 60s. What has been done with the anti-Covid vaccines, Moderna specifies, has allowed research on cancer vaccines to proceed quicklyso that the equivalent of 15 years of progress they were achieved in just 12-18 months. As reported to the Guardian by Paul Burton, medical director of Moderna, “the company will be able to offer these vaccines in just five years”. And those who will come, explains Burton “they will be very effective, and they can save hundreds of thousands if not millions of lives. I believe we will be able to deliver personalized vaccines against many different types of cancer to the world population”.

From the biopsy, the cellular mutation to make the vaccine will be understood

These mRna vaccines will work like this: as a first step one tumor cell biopsy identifies mutations not present in healthy cells. Later a algorithm identifies which mutations they are determining the tumor growth. A molecule of messenger RNA (mRNA) is then created with instructions for produce the antigens that will cause an immune response”.

The medical director of Moderna explains again: “The mRna, once injected, results in parts of proteins identical to those found in cancer cells. Immune cells encounter them and destroy cancer cells carrying the same proteins. In the near future, vaccines against cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases should also be developed. For respiratory diseases, according to Burton, “it may be enough a single injection to protect against Covid, flu and syncytial virus”.

Cancer and heart attack, vaccines even for rare diseases without therapies

But mRNA vaccines could be suitable for fight rare diseases currently without therapies. Italian research is also active on the therapeutic mRna vaccine front, with the Armenise-Harvard immunoregulation laboratory at the Italian Institute for Genomic Medicine (Iigm) and the Italian-Swiss biotech Nouscom, which is based on the entry into circulation of the vaccine. From the researchers of thePascale Cancer Institute of Naples instead, after 7 years of experimentation, the first positive results of the vaccine against the liver tumor.

It will lead to a universal vaccine against cancer

The American research experimented on mice and monkeys then aims at a universal vaccine, which has shown that it is able to break down the defenses that tumors put in place to protect themselves from attacks by the immune system, blocking diseased cells. Also of note is a new therapy based on Car-T of Dutch researchers who found early signs of efficacy in some types of solid tumors, both in monotherapy and boosted with an mRNA vaccine. The pharmaceutical companies and industry experts themselves recognize the need not to disperse the wealth of experience gained during the pandemic.

“Get 10 years of knowledge in just one year”

A Pfizer spokesman stressed that “the company has gained 10 years of scientific knowledge in only one year“, while Richard Hackett, CEO of the Coalition for Outbreak Preparedness and Innovation (CEPI) which supports independent research on vaccines against emerging infectious diseases, noted that “things that would have unfolded in 15 years have been tablets in 1.5 years“. Andrew Pollard, head of the British Committee on Vaccinations and Immunization (JCVI), wonders “what will happen, now that there is much more interest in vaccines“, and notes that “we are not investing even the cost of a nuclear submarine ”.