Cancer and mobile phone, the risk lies right here: never do it again

Over the past few years, without a doubt, technological progress has led to various changes, which have inevitably reflected on the daily life of the entire world population.

One of the most significant changes in this sense is represented by the introduction and subsequent diffusion of broadband internet connection. This has first of all allowed the establishment of social networks, such as Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok for the younger age groups and so on, which willy-nilly have inevitably changed life as we understood it until now .

Subsequently, another great step forward was represented by the introduction of smartphones, which marked a real point of no return compared to what the instant messaging system was up until that time. We usually divide smartphones respectively into high-end devices (for those who are very demanding in terms of computing power and so on), followed immediately by mid-range smartphones, finally arriving at low-end smartphones, for those who do not have special needs in this regard.

However, what unites all these devices of different ranges is the massive and continuous use we make of smartphones in the course of daily life. Nowadays, in fact, never more than ever before do we spend countless hours in front of the screens of our smartphones, and this can possibly constitute a serious problem for our health.

In particular, many wondered if there was a correlation between the onset of tumors and the frequent and excessive use of smartphones by users. Fortunately, this doubt has been dispelled by some scientists, who claim that there is no cause-and-effect link between the two respective situations, especially for the latest generation smartphones, released in recent years.

The word to the scientists

The only slight increase that has been recorded at a statistical level consists of a slight rise in the incidence of glomata and schwannoma, but it does not affect the cause-effect link in a particularly significant way, which still remains null and intangible.

We can also breathe a sigh of relief also with regard to radiofrequency waves, since several studies have stated that they do not induce mutations in the human organism in any way, but are only capable of causing a slight heating of the tissues who find themselves in direct contact with their respective devices, such as smartphones and so on.

Use of the smartphone – Technological passion

In summary, we advise you to reduce the hours of use of smartphones, but we can safely confirm that there is no risk of developing cancer in these cases.

