Cancer: Artificial intelligence predicts pancreatic disease

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most dangerous types of cancer. What makes the disease particularly insidious is that the warning signals often fail to appear until the very end. This makes early detection more difficult and worsens the chances of recovery and survival.

While survival rates for most types of cancer have increased significantly in recent years, for pancreatic patients it is still only eight percent five years after diagnosis. The average life expectancy after diagnosis is only two to three years, and patients often only have months.

AI detects pancreatic cancer years before diagnosis

However, a new discovery made by researchers at Harvard Medical School and the University of Copenhagen could improve this startling number. With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), the scientists have succeeded in finding people with the highest risk of pancreatic cancer – up to three years before diagnosis. “AI predicts future pancreatic cancer,” is the headline from Harvard Medical School in its statement on the study. For this, the model only needs the medical data of the patients.

Overall, the team analyzed the medical histories of nine million people: six million from Denmark, three million from the United States. The researchers “asked” the AI ​​model to look for telltale signs based on the data contained in the recordings.

The model was then able to predict which patients were likely to develop pancreatic cancer in the future. The researchers write that it is noteworthy that many of the symptoms were not directly related to or originated from the pancreas.

AI is significantly more accurate in determining who will develop pancreatic cancer than estimates

The researchers tested different versions of the AI ​​models for their ability to identify people at increased risk of developing a disease within different timescales – 6 months, one year, two years and three years.

Overall, each version of the AI ​​algorithm was significantly more accurate in predicting who would develop pancreatic cancer than current population-wide estimates of disease incidence — defined as the rate at which a disease develops in a population over a given period of time.

The researchers said they believe the model is at least as accurate in predicting disease occurrence as current genetic sequencing tests, which are typically only available for a small subset of patients in datasets. They published their results in the renowned journal “Nature Medicine”.

“Could make a big contribution”

There are currently no population-based tools for comprehensive pancreatic cancer screening. Individuals with a family risk and certain genetic mutations that predispose them to pancreatic cancer would be specifically examined. However, such targeted screenings could miss other cases that fall outside of these categories, the researchers said.

“One of the most important decisions doctors face every day is who is at high risk for a disease and who would benefit from further testing, which can also mean more invasive and expensive procedures that carry their own risks,” the study coordinator said and senior researcher Chris Sander of Harvard Medical School. “An AI tool that can focus on those at highest risk for pancreatic cancer who could benefit most from further testing could go a long way in improving clinical decision-making.”

Applied on a large scale, Sander added, such an approach could speed up the detection of pancreatic cancer, lead to earlier treatment, improve outcomes and extend patient lifespans.

These are risk factors for pancreatic cancer

lifestyle : Smoking, obesity, a diet rich in fat and meat, excessive alcohol consumption are risk factors for pancreatic cancer. However, the connection is not quite as clear as with smoking and lung cancer. Conversely, you should avoid alcohol and nicotine and eat a balanced diet, for example along the lines of the Mediterranean diet.

inflammation : The influence of chronic pancreatitis on the risk of pancreatic carcinoma is clear.

Diabetes : Diabetes is not a direct precursor to pancreatic cancer in the way polyps are to colon cancer. But diabetes often precedes the diagnosis of cancer. In an interview with Die Welt, Volker Ellenrieder, Director of the Department of Gastroenterology and Endocrinology at the University Medical Center in Göttingen, said that diabetes might even be an early detection feature. It has been found that when pancreatic cancer is diagnosed in a patient in their mid-50s, they have often been diagnosed with diabetes a few years earlier.

predisposition : Genetic factors play a role, especially hereditary forms of chronic pancreatitis. If one or two close relatives have pancreatic carcinoma, it makes sense to seek medical advice.

Lack of early detection : A kind of risk factor is also the fact that there are no early detection methods for pancreatic cancer, unlike breast or colon cancer. In the future, research will focus on blood tests (“liquid biopsy”). So far, however, no approach has been so mature that reliable early cancer detection can be read in the blood.

This is how pancreatic cancer manifests itself

In the early stages of the disease, pancreatic cancer causes no or only unspecific symptoms such as loss of appetite or a Feeling of pressure in the upper abdomen , which can also have other causes. Also persistent back pain that cannot be explained by tension or poor posture can be a clue.

Significant symptoms like

strong pain

significant weight loss or

jaundice

only occur when the disease is more advanced.