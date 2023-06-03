Cancer blood test detects over 50 cancers with 75% accuracy: how it works

A new study presented at the ASCO meeting showed that the Galleri test, a blood test, is able to detect cancer in 3 out of 4 cases. In 85% of cases it also indicates the site of origin of the disease. Possible revolution in early diagnosis.

A revolutionary blood test is able to detect over 50 types of cancerwith a 75 percent accuracy. In other words, three out of four people with suspicious symptoms who submit to this examination subsequently receive a cancer diagnosis. Not only that, the test – called Gallery – in 85 percent of positive cases it is able to determine the site of origin of the cancer. Since among the dozens of neoplasms which can spot there are some of the so-called “big killer”, i.e. i tumors that kill the most such as lung, breast, colorectal and prostate, this test could become a real game changer in early diagnosis. And as everyone knows, the earlier a cancer is diagnosed, the more likely it is to succeed recover from disease.

The results of the study, called SYMPLIFY, were presented on June 3 during a press conference held at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, currently taking place in Chicago, USA. To conduct the study, under the auspices of the British National Health Service (NHS), a research team from the Department of Oncology at the University of Oxford, working closely with colleagues from the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, the Primary Care Clinical Trials Unit and the Office for Clinical Trials on ‘oncology. Researchers began recruiting participants for the new study in 2021 and have now presented the results, which experts describe as exciting, to the world.

In total, around 5,500 people (residents in the UK) who had visited a doctor because of suspicious symptoms were involved. All were subjected to the Galleri, a type of test known as MCED (multi-cancer early detection) which is basically based on ablood analysis. Thanks to the systems of next generation sequencing and garlic machine learning algorithms (an artificial intelligence), the test goes “hunting” for biomarkers of cancer in the blood, more specifically of tumor cell DNA fragments (called ctDNA) which is released into the bloodstream before symptoms appear. It is like the signature of a cancer, already present before the tumor mass begins to grow and trigger the symptoms that prompt patients to go to the doctor.

Among all the participants subjected to the test, the Galleri test – developed by the US company GRAILwhich specializes in early screening – detected cancer in 323 people, of whom 244 were subsequently diagnosed with cancer through traditional methods, such as x-ray, biopsie solide and similar. This means that it showed an accuracy of 75 percent. I false positives instead they were only 2.5 percent of the total (i.e. patients received a cancer signal without having it). In 85 percent of cases, the test was also able to identify the site of origin of the tumor. “The test was 85% accurate in detecting the source of the cancer – and this can be really helpful because so many times it’s not obvious when you have the patient in front of you which test is needed to check which symptoms are related to the cancer ‘, Professor Mark Middleton, one of the leaders of the study, told BBC News. The scientist added that with the results of this test, although they are not yet precise enough to “preclude or exclude cancer”, it is possible to direct the patient towards the correct tests for a definitive diagnosis.

Although it is the system of liquid biopsy to have given the best results, the Galleri test still needs to be perfected. There sensitivity it was in fact higher for cases of allo cancer more advanced stage (about 24 percent in stage I and more than 95 percent in stage IV); since the goal is precisely to encourage the early diagnosis, allowing cancer to be caught when it is still treatable and curable, it is evident that the percentage of tumors detected in the very early stage must rise significantly. After all, it is still an experimental test and it will take some time to see it included in real clinical practice, even if it is really promising. The NHS (National Health Service) aims to involve more than 140,000 UK residents in the study of the test.