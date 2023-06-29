Cancer cases among young people increased by 22%

i increase cancer cases among young people. Over the past 30 years, cancer diagnoses among people aged 25 to 49 have increased by 22 percent. Estimates are from Cancer Research of Great Britain, the most important research center in the United Kingdom. Generally, cancer affects older people more, because they undergo more changes at the cellular level, which can turn into tumors. Lately, however, we have been witnessing an important growth in cases among young people, especially in the colon rectumal breastal liver and you have kidneys.

Cancer cases among young people: thyroid cancer, the one that grew the most

Cases of thyroid cancer between 15 and 39 years old, who are growing at the fastest rate. Between 1990 and 2019 there was an 81% increase in this age group in the G20 country, including Italy. The data is from the University of Washington School of Medicine. The most common symptom of this cancer is swelling in the neck area. In 95% of cases the nodules are benign. However, a visit is essential if these swellings persist for more than two weeks. Let us remember that it is also a symptom of the head and neck tumors.

Why are cancer cases rising among young people? The hypotheses of scientists

There is no clear scientific evidence that can explain these soaring numbers. Experts hypothesize, however, that the responsibility is to be found above all in the diet changesespecially the increased consumption of ultra-processed food and foods with refined sugars. Overuse of antibiotics could also be counted among the causes, because it significantly damages the intestinal microbiome. Other reasons include sedentary life, obesity, cigarette smoking, alcohol abuse and pollution.

Exposure to these factors in childhood and early adolescence can lead to biological changes that can lead to cancer.

Why is it difficult to diagnose?

The situation is complicated by the fact that neither young people nor doctors are inclined to think about cancer, even in the presence of symptoms. In this way it becomes difficult to arrive at an early diagnosis, which we know is one of the best ways to treat tumors. When you start doing specific exams, it’s often late. Unfortunately, very often the symptoms are generic, such as tiredness, fever that comes and goes, loss of appetite. All manifestations common to many extremely widespread diseases.

