Heidelberg – For many people, being diagnosed with cancer comes as a shock at first. It triggers fears and insecurities, and a lot has to be organized around the illness. All of this can put a strain on cancer patients. Although there are psychosocial cancer counseling centers in many places that offer help in this exceptional situation, by no means all those seeking advice make use of these free services. The cancer information service of the German Cancer Research Center provides information about support offers and offers a directory of psychosocial cancer counseling centers with a proximity search on its website.

Cancer counseling centers are an outpatient and uncomplicated service for all cancer patients and their relatives. As a rule, specialists with a degree in psychology, social pedagogy or social work work there. They advise those affected and their relatives and provide orientation: How do I deal with the diagnosis? What helps me through the time of therapy? What do we say to our children? They also provide support with questions about organizing everyday life, the financial situation and topics such as severe disabilities or rehabilitation. Depending on the needs of those affected, individual counseling can range from a one-off orientation talk to repeated support. In addition, many cancer counseling centers offer information events, relaxation and mindfulness training or creative workshops. But how well do cancer patients and their relatives know about these offers?

Study identifies information deficit

As part of a study at the University Medical Center Mainz1 Those affected by cancer and their relatives who, despite being under pressure, had not yet made use of the appropriate support, were asked what they imagined “cancer counseling” to be. Almost half stated that they had no or only vague ideas. Others had rather inaccurate images in their heads Some classed the offer as more medical and expected, for example, early detection examinations to be carried out there.Others compared the offer of advice to a visit to a psychiatrist or feared a “mental striptease”. Doris Lintz, psycho-oncologist at the Cancer Information Service, thinks it is important that cancer sufferers and their relatives do not let misconceptions or a lack of ideas prevent them from seeking help. “Cancer presents many challenges for anyone affected. In this special situation, psychosocial cancer counseling centers offer the opportunity to talk about current concerns and questions and provide concrete assistance. The person seeking advice determines the scope of the advice.”

The Cancer Information Service supports the search

On his website it says a comprehensive directory of psychosocial cancer counseling centers with a proximity search is available. It has just been updated and has 378 addresses nationwide. All contact points listed provide free advice. Each address entry states which specific offers the position makes. The spectrum ranges from advice on social law and information about the illness to psychological help in dealing with the illness situation and various additional offers.

A brief information sheet from the Cancer Information Service describes what psychosocial help is available in cancer counseling centers and beyond for those affected by cancer:

For medical information, those affected can contact the doctors at the Cancer Information Service daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by telephone on 0800-420 30 40 or by e-mail ( [email protected] ).

1Bayer O, Billaudelle F, Kojima E, Deppisch L, Fried M, Hechtner M, Singer S. “Soul striptease”, “cancer prevention”, helpful conversations or nothing at all – what cancer patients think of as cancer counselling. oncologist 2022; 28:147-154. doi: 10.1007/s00761-021-01056-w.

With more than 3,000 employees, the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) is the largest biomedical research facility in Germany. More than 1,300 scientists at the DKFZ research how cancer develops, record cancer risk factors and search for new strategies to prevent people from developing cancer. They are developing new methods with which tumors can be diagnosed more precisely and cancer patients can be treated more successfully. At the Cancer Information Service (KID) of the DKFZ, those affected, interested citizens and specialist groups receive individual answers to all questions on the subject of cancer. Together with partners from the university clinics, the DKFZ operates the National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) at the Heidelberg and Dresden sites, and the Hopp Children’s Cancer Center KiTZ in Heidelberg. In the German Consortium for Translational Cancer Research (DKTK), one of the six German Centers for Health Research, the DKFZ maintains translation centers at seven university partner locations. The combination of excellent university medicine with the top-class research of a Helmholtz center at the NCT and DKTK locations is an important contribution to transferring promising approaches from cancer research to the clinic and thus improving the chances of cancer patients. The DKFZ is funded 90 percent by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research and 10 percent by the state of Baden-Württemberg and is a member of the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers.