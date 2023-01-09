The cure for cancer continues on its way. Very long and tremendously complex. Yet research is making great strides and what seemed like a utopia only a few years ago is now turning into a concrete opportunity.

Cancer. Perhaps the most intimidating word after that guerra. Perhaps even more dreaded since there doesn’t seem to be much chance of avoiding it in one’s lifetime. In fact, each of us has lost a family member, a relative or a friend, or perhaps more, due to some form of cancer. Pathologies change, but everything falls into that gigantic, terrible cauldron of tumors.

But a light seems to begin to shine at the end of this gloomy tunnel. Research is making great strides and seems to be really approaching a result that would truly be the most important discovery of the century. And the same research that led, in less than a year, to the creation of a vaccine that actually slowed the contagion of the Covid-19 virus, could soon give us a vaccine against cancer.

Cure for cancer, a light seems to come on

There is news that seems to choose the right time to appear. An extraordinary timing, almost suspicious. But it is important that they are above all good news and there are some that open the heart and hope. In the days between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, the world of football suffered, one after the other, three very serious losses that affected the heart, memory and sensitivity of many, fans and non-fans. Sinisa Mihajlovic, Pele e Gianluca Vialli. Three great champions, three men who at different times, in different places, have become symbols for entire generations.

They left us in the blink of an eye, one after the other. Just as they were united by being champions inside the green rectangle, and above all outside it, so the end of their life had a common cause: a tumor. Different tumors, but always tumors. Sinisa Mihajlovicdisappeared on December 16, 2022 due to leukemia that had struck him in 2019: Peledisappeared on December 29, 2022 after a long challenge with colon cancer and finally Gianluca Viallidisappeared on January 6, 2023after five excruciating years of living with a “fellow traveler” called pancreatic cancer.

The nightmare called tumor thus returns to echo in everyone’s eyes and minds. Will we make it, one day, to defeat the evil of the century? Research for decades has been studying the causes of tumors and possible treatments. Much has been done, but even more remains to be done. Or not?

The dream vaccine

The latest discoveries are leading to a result unimaginable only a few years ago. A vaccine has been developed that has the potential to destroy cancer cells present in the body of patients. The first steps of the experimentation are giving very encouraging results. Even the risk of death directly linked to melanomas is clearly decreasing.

Continuing the study of this vaccine, while continuing to use it, could really be a decisive step towards a dream that seemed impossible to achieve. Beating cancer now seems possible. As happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, messenger RNA technology was also used for the cancer vaccine. The result was a marked reduction in the risk of death.

And maybe when we manage to conquer this last, extraordinary goal and there will be a vaccine to stop tumors, there will also be someone who will refuse…