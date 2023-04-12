Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

She had undergone her last chemotherapy session, she was turning the page imagining what life would be like after that rock, that terrible chapter that had been the…

She had undergone the last session of chemotherapy, was turning the page imagining what life would be like after that rock, that terrible chapter that cancer had been. But Molly He did not make it. Her body was weakened by the therapeutic cycles that are used to treat the tumor but in addition to that they often weaken everything else too.

So even when the tumor is formally beaten, resized, yes “defeated”, it happens that the organism is so tested by the chemotherapy treatment that it lets itself be crossed by a simple pathogenic agent that would normally be harmless while in the body of a person who leaves or faces chemotherapy can be a danger. It can be fatal. Molly died of sepsis. And his story explains well why the lexicon of war should be abandoned when it comes to cancer. The semantics of war that is won or lost, of battles, of defeats should be abandoned. There are those who get sick and live with that unwanted and fearful guest. It happens to heal but the opposite also happens. It happens that you manage to render the tumor harmless and then it happens that you don’t leave the reserve forces to face other complications.

How happened to this girl. Molly had completed her chemotherapy and was imagining a new life. Perhaps she had breathed a sigh of relief, had smiled, had made plans, felt ready to resume habits and activities that she had had to pause due to illness.

Sepsis shattered those 18-year-old dreams. An infection has crept into that chemo-ravaged body. And it came sepsis which is a rare complication of an infection. Sepsis is very dangerous: the consequences can be very serious and potentially fatal. It consists of an excessive inflammatory response of the body that damages tissues and organs, compromising their functioning.

Courtney Thompson, her friend, is collecting money for the funeral. The photo posted on Gofund me, the platform where the funds are being pooled, portrays her with a slight smile, wavy hair, blue eyes. But there are many other images that her friend shared on social networks where Molly is hairless, very thin, Molly smiling, dancing, drinking by the drop, biting into a slice of lemon and doing the things you do at 18 . You can see it when they celebrated New Year’s Eve together, when they try on a new dress in front of the mirror, with perfect make-up and eyes pregnant with the future.

“I’m making this for Molly who’s finished her last round of chemo and then she was sick due to her low immune system, then she got sepsis and her organs gave up on her! Molly’s family and I and my family would really appreciate any help raising money for her funeral! We are all heartbroken and in so much pain! She is such a beautiful angel may she rest in heaven,” Courney wrote.

Molly Hinchliffe, from Batley, West Yorkshire, was 18 years old. She died in the hospital, surrounded by her family who never abandoned her.

Read the full article

on The Messenger