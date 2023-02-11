The symptoms of esophageal cancer can be difficult to identify, which is why it is advisable to know which are the main signs to pay close attention to in order to be able to make an early diagnosis

Difficulty swallowing and heartburn are two of the signs of one of the most fatal cancers that kills over half of those diagnosed within a year. We are talking about the tumors of the esophagus which cause the stomach to shrink as the cancer grows.

Esophageal cancer is most common in people 75 years of age and older, but about 60 percent of affected patients are even younger, although it is rare in people under 40. The disease is also more common in men.

It is the 14th most common cancer in adults, with approximately 9,300 people diagnosed each year according to data from the Cancer Research UK. About 8,000 people die each year from the disease.

If caught early, in the first stage, more than half of people live more than five years after diagnosis.

Second Cancer Research UKFurthermore, being overweight or obese, smoking and drinking more than 14 units of alcohol per week can increase the risk of developing the disease.

One of the reasons this type of cancer is often diagnosed in the later stages is because the symptoms are not always clear. Also, esophageal cancer may not cause symptoms until it starts blocking the passage of food or liquid down the esophagus or makes it painful to swallow.

According to NHS there are many symptoms but they are hard to spot. The main signs are:

swallowing problems (dysphagia) – you may feel pain or burning when you swallow, or food may stick to your throat or chest

general malaise

persistent heartburn or acid reflux

indigestion symptoms.

Other symptoms include:

persistent cough

hoarse voice

vomit

shortness of breath

stomach, chest or back pain

pain in the throat or behind the breastbone, especially when swallowing

loss of appetite or weight loss for no reason

feeling tired or without energy.

In case of these suspicious symptoms it is advisable to consult your doctor, to investigate your state of health.

Source: NHS

