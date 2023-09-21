Cancer, how the microbiota enhances immunotherapy

How the microbiota influences the effectiveness of therapies

Results from recent studies have shown the ability of the gut microbiota to influence the response to some cancer therapies, including immunotherapies. In the case of melanoma and other tumors of epithelial origin, for example, several studies suggest how the composition of the microbiota can increase the effectiveness of the treatment. But why does the microbiota influence the effect of immunotherapies? And how can we use this knowledge to enhance the therapies available and the number of people who can benefit from them? To find an answer, the group led by Maria Rescigno focused on the molecules produced by bacteria, the so-called postbiotics.

«The interest in postbiotics is due to two fundamental aspects – explains Maria Rescigno -. The first is their ability to cross the intestinal vascular barrier and therefore to systemically influence the organism through the blood, effectively mediating the remote action of the intestinal microbiota in other areas of the body; and the second is that they constitute a more precise and powerful therapeutic tool: instead of transplanting or modifying the microbiota – as is done in some studies – we act downstream, directly administering only the beneficial metabolic products, sometimes common to multiple bacterial strains which however also produce substances not of therapeutic interest”.

Postbiotics that unmask cancer cells

Lactobacillus paracasei – the bacterial strain identified by Humanitas researchers – was already known for its anti-inflammatory properties. According to the results published in Cancer Cell, the postbiotics produced by this strain are able to unmask tumor cells because they force them to display receptors, called Hla, without which the immune system cannot recognize them.

«The silencing of Hla receptors, which allows tumors to escape the immune system, is a well-known and described mechanism in many types of cancer, including melanoma, breast, colorectal, lung and bladder cancer. » – explains Valentina Ferrari, today at the Irb in Bellinzona and first author of the article -. However, this is the first time that the ability of postbiotics – and therefore of the microbiota – to influence the expression of Hla on tumor cells and to make the tumor more recognizable by T lymphocytes has been demonstrated.”

Researchers have also demonstrated, in experimental models of colorectal and breast cancer, that the addition of these specific postbiotics to immune checkpoint inhibitors is able to counteract tumor growth more effectively, effectively enhancing the immunotherapy.

