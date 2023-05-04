Cancer Immunotherapy Annual Meeting “CIMT Annual Meeting” celebrates 20th anniversary with …

Association for Cancer Immunotherapy CIMT

The Association for Cancer Immunotherapy CIMT is holding its 20th Cancer Immunotherapy Annual Meeting from 3-5. May 2023 in the Rheingoldhalle in Mainz. This year’s meeting of experts celebrates the anniversary of the renowned event, which is being held in Mainz for the twentieth time. An outstanding program with prominent international speakers promises exciting insights into the latest research and significant advances in the field of cancer immunotherapy.

The annual meeting in Mainz is the largest European expert conference for cancer immunotherapy.

The founder of the CIMT Association, Prof. Christoph Huber, is delighted with the 1,000 participants from 35 countries who are coming to Mainz this year: “The CIMT Annual Meeting has always been at the forefront of presenting the latest research results and promoting collaboration between experts worldwide .” CIMT Chair of the Board, Prof. Özlem Türeci, adds: “This year’s program is a testament to the ongoing commitment of the scientific community to achieve meaningful advances in the development of cancer immunotherapies.”

The Rhineland-Palatinate Minister for Science and Health, Clemens Hoch, spoke at the opening of the conference. The minister emphasized the crucial role of international scientific cooperation in the fight against cancer and the innovative power of the region in this field. “The CIMT Annual Meetings stand for scientific exchange at the highest level and the initiation and intensification of valuable cooperation in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The potential is great, which is also shown by the professional interest with over 300 abstracts submitted. I am pleased that such an event in Mainz is taking place, a city that itself stands for innovation via Gutenberg to BioNTech and in which we have been consistently promoting research in immunology and mRNA for over 30 years,” said Science and Health Minister Clemens Hoch at the opening of the meeting

The 20th CIMT Annual Meeting features a diverse program, with poster sessions and an industry exhibition, covering a range of topics in cancer immunotherapy research and development. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading experts, share their insights and discuss the latest scientific and clinical breakthroughs in cancer immunotherapy.

Headquartered in Mainz, CIMT is one of the world‘s leading research and communication platforms for researchers, doctors, industrial companies and regulatory authorities, whose interaction improves the development of novel cancer immunodiagnostics and immunotherapy. CIMT maintains relationships with the most important international centers and research networks in immunotherapy.

For more information on the event, please visit the Association for Cancer Immunotherapy CIMT website www.cimt.eu and the CIMT Cancer Immunotherapy Annual Meeting website at www.meeting.cimt.eu.

