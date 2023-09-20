Cancer immunotherapy: from mRna vaccines to big data

Listen to the audio version of the article

There are more than 40 therapeutic mRNA anti-cancer vaccines in clinical trials around the world. And next year the one developed by Moderna for melanoma will be the first to enter phase 3. To date, the results obtained from this vaccine (mRna-4157/V940) in combination with an anti-tumor (the monoclonal antibody pembrolizumab) have allowed to obtain breakthrough therapy designation from the Food and Drug Administration (Fda), a procedure that allows us to accelerate future reviews of studies scheduled for 2024.

Like the Covid-19 vaccine, mRna cancer vaccines are designed to teach the immune system to recognize tumor cells as different from normal cells.

«These vaccines make it possible to overcome what has been the major obstacle of anti-tumor vaccines, that is, the fact that we lacked those specific characteristics of cancer cells towards which to direct a drug or the immune response» explains Pier Francesco Ferrucci, director of the Unit of Tumor Biotherapy at the European Institute of Oncology (Ieo) and president of the Italian Network for Tumor Biotherapy (Nibit), one of the scientific societies organizing the Cicon23, International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference, scheduled in Milan from 20 to 23 September and which will see the participation of over a thousand clinicians, researchers, representatives of associations and biotech from all continents and which will also include Nobel Prize winner Jim Allison, father of cancer immunotherapy.

«For anti-cancer vaccines, synthetic mRNAs designed to “instruct” the immune system to recognize a protein called “neoantigen”, which is the expression of a genetic mutation that occurred in the diseased cell, are used. It is a kind of specific and personal “fingerprint”, present in the tumor cells of that patient – continues Ferrucci – Personalized mRna anti-tumor vaccines are therefore tailor-made with the aim of triggering the immune system to selectively and exclusively kill the tumor cells in that patient and in patients whose tumors express the same mutation.”

The conference, now in its seventh edition, is an opportunity to discuss not only anti-cancer vaccines, but also the mechanisms of immunoresistance and the use of technologies to make new therapies more effective for an ever-increasing number of patients.

