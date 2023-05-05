Cancer immunotherapy is less effective if you have diabetes

Obesity and diabetes not only increase the chances of getting cancer, but also decrease the effectiveness of immunotherapy. In particular, in diabetics the risk of tumor progression is 20% higher than in those without the metabolic disease. This is demonstrated, for the first time, by a partly Italian study, coordinated by Imperial College London and the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation in Rome, which involved around 1,400 patients with advanced solid tumors treated with immuno-oncological drugs in 21 centers. The results are published on Clinical Cancer Research and were presented today at the conference “Cancer research: from Orlando to Palermo news from AACR Annual Meeting”, organized by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) and ongoing until tomorrow in Palermo.

Of the patients included in the study, 16% had type 2 diabetes mellitus. To compare the response to immunotherapy of the two sub-populations, the researchers used a complex bio-statistical approach. The study showed that the tumor microenvironment of diabetics has characteristics of increased ‘immune exhaustion’ and immunosuppression. “We observed that in these patients blood glucose levels correlate with indices of systemic inflammation, including the neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio, a well-known prognostic factor in oncology,” he explains. Alessio Cortellinioncologist clinical researcher of the Policlinico and first author of the study.

Obesity, cancer and the immune system

“Obesity is a serious oncological risk factor, which induces a state of chronic systemic inflammation, with a reduction in the activity of the immune system – underlines Anthony Russo, AIOM Treasurer and Full Professor of Medical Oncology, DICHIRONS – University of Palermo – and we know that immunotherapy acts on the same mechanisms that induce the condition of chronic inflammation”. “In the past, some research had highlighted the so-called ‘obesity paradox’, because it seemed that being overweight could favor the effectiveness of therapies that stimulate the immune system against cancer cells – he adds Saverio Cinieri, AIOM President -. This study, for the first time in the world, highlights how diabetic patients, who are often overweight or obese, instead represent a subgroup that benefits less from immuno-oncological treatments, with reduced survival”.

Why does obesity increase the risk of cancer?

According to estimates by the World Cancer Research Fund, about one-fifth of cancer cases are attributable to an overly rich energy balance. Fat is a natural deposit of substances that promote systemic inflammation and produces hormones, such as estrogen, involved in various types of neoplasms – the experts still explain. Scientific research has linked obesity and overweight to as many as 13 different types of cancer and possible genetic relationships between obesity, cancer and metabolic syndrome have also been examined. “Adipose tissue – recalls Cinieri – is made up not only of fat cells but also of cells of the immune system which allow our energy to burn at the right time. In overweight or obese individuals, these cells are ‘disoriented’ and send the wrong messages to the body. Hence the increased risk of developing cancer. It is important that all citizens are made aware of the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles, with a correct diet and constant physical activity”. In our country, about 4 out of 10 adults are overweight (33%) or obese (10%).

The appeal of oncologists

What is certain is that more studies are needed to investigate the complex relationship between metabolism, body composition, the immune system and tumors, with particular attention to cancer patients with a concomitant diagnosis of diabetes, who must start immunotherapy treatment. Metabolic syndrome – which includes people with a variety of risk factors including obesity, hypercholesterolemia and hyperglycemia – is a complex condition and it is plausible that animal models fail to provide us with comprehensive answers, experts reflect. Even the body mass index is an approximate parameter, because it does not consider the type of physical constitution, the location of fat and muscle mass. “An effort must therefore be made – concludes Russo – in particular by independent and academic research, to study the cancer patient from multiple perspectives at the same time, that is, from a metabolic, endocrinological, nutritional and oncological point of view”.