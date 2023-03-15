Cancer is still one of the deadliest diseases for human beings, with difficulties in being able to find the right therapy. What we didn’t expect is that ants can save us. Doctors have made an amazing discovery.

Once again we are faced with situations that are not easy to read and which risk creating misunderstandings. However, these little animals could prove to be truly fundamental in the fight against one of the most terrible evils of the modern era.

The Airc reports that in 2022 cancer cases increased by 1.4% for men and 0.7% for women. Last year there were about 391,000 new diagnoses, 14,000 more than the previous year and this is excluding non-melanoma skin cancers. The report was given by the collaboration between AIOM, AIRTUM, the AIOM Foundation and PASSI. The main cause of cancer remains aging, but there is also something else to talk about.

The secondary effects of the pandemic are still being experienced with the blocking of screening and treatment activities regarding the reorganization of our health system. The slowdowns due to the pandemic have created significant problems. Meanwhile, however, it is specified how there has been an improvement in survival rates especially among those who are still alive 10-15 years after the diagnosis of the tumor. But now let’s see how ants are important for our health.

Ants help against cancer

In fact, ants could soon become a very important tool in the fight against cancer. Research by the French department of Oise near Senlis, with a team led by Professor Patrizia d’Ettore of the Sorbonne University, has made it possible to understand how the fusca ant, common in the northern hemisphere, is able to identify cells tumors present in the laboratory.

Three colonies were involved to try and learn the association of tumor odor with a reward. Some cancer cells are capable of releasing volatile organic compounds and this generates an odor that ants may be used to smelling. Science has revealed that these insects have a very refined sense of smell and can be trained easily and without major complications. In the laboratory, the stimulus was linked to the urine of mice xenografted with patient-derived tumor tissue to understand how ants can learn.

Study conclusions

The study leads to some rather clear conclusions. Ants from the trained colonies spent 20% more time near the tumor’s odor. An article published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences gives an account of the results of the studies.

The comments are as follows: “Chemical analyzes confirmed that the presence of the tumor changed urine odor supporting the behavioral findings. Ants reliably detect tumor signals in the urine of mice and have the potential to act as efficient as well as cost-effective cancer biodetectors.”

