Cancer, innovative discovery, created bacteria capable of detecting the DNA of cancer cells

“Engineered” bacteria capable of detecting the presence of tumor DNA in a living organism. And the result achieved by a team of researchers from the University of California San Diego (UCSD) together with Australian colleagues, whose study was published in the journal Sciencemarking an important step forward in advanced biosensors.

Bacteria like these were previously engineered to perform various diagnostic and therapeutic functions, but lacked the ability to identify specific DNA sequences and mutations outside of cells. The new project – called “Catch” – was born to do just that, detect various infections, cancers and other diseases.

The scientific team, led by Professor Jeff Hasty of UC San Diego, has devoted four years of effort to create this innovative technology. “Initially, we weren’t sure whether it was possible to use bacteria as sensors for mammalian DNA,” Hasty said. The concept behind CATCH is based on the natural ability of bacteria to absorb DNA from their surroundings. These bacteria were specially engineered using CRISPR technology to identify circulating DNA sequences in the genome and compare them to predefined DNA sequences associated with specific pathologies. In particular, the team focused on detecting tumor DNA, which is released into the surrounding environment by tumors themselves.

The CATCH technique was successfully tested in mice, demonstrating the ability of the modified bacteria to identify tumor DNA. “We programmed the bacteria with a CRISPR system capable of discriminating mutated copies of the KRAS gene from normal copies“explained one of the co-authors of the study, Dr. Dan Worthley. The bacteria thus modified survived only if they had absorbed mutated DNA sequences, effectively becoming active biosensors capable of identifying the disease.

This research is based on concepts of horizontal gene transfer, a mechanism used by organisms to exchange genetic material. Researchers have succeeded in applying this concept from mammalian tumors to bacteria, opening the door to new frontiers in medical diagnostics and treatment. Siddhartha Mukherjee, an associate professor at Columbia University, commented: “Diseases will be treated and prevented by cells, not pills. A living bacterium that can detect DNA in the gut presents a unique opportunity to detect and fight gastrointestinal tumors and other forms of cancer.”

Researchers believe that in the future, diseases will be treated by cells rather than drugs. The next step is for the bacterial biosensing strategy to be adapted with new circuits and different types of bacteria to detect and treat cancers and human infections. “There is a future where no one will have to die of colorectal cancer. We hope this work will be helpful to bioengineers, scientists and, in the future, physicians in pursuing this goal.”, said researcher Dan Worthley, of the South Australian Health & Medical Research Institute and co-author of the study.

