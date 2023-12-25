Cancer, is the end near? Camillo Porta: great progress in treatments

Cancer, its defeat is near, Professor Roberto Burioni announced on television a few months ago. When I asked him for clarification he pointed out the professor Camillo Porta as the scholar, the researcher, the doctor and the surgeon who knows the most even in the practical field.

Professor Porta holds the chair of Oncology in the Interdisciplinary Department of Medicine of the University of Bari and is head of the Division of Medical Oncology at the Consortium Polyclinic of Bari. It is therefore very useful to interview him.

– Professor Porta, is cancer in general or the most common types of cancer about to be defeated?

We need to understand what it means to be on the verge of beating cancer.

It doesn’t mean that cancer still won’t kill, it means that we are at the point where cancer will become like many chronic diseases, such as diabetes.

Even today, people die of diabetes, and sometimes even badly, but on average they die after decades of illness.

Well, this is about to become cancer, a disease that is still fearful and deadly, but which can be managed for a long, long time, with ups and downs, allowing those who suffer from it to live a life very similar to that of a healthy person. .

– If cancer is going to be beaten in general, I ask you how? With a vaccine? With new treatments? If yes, which ones?

There is not and never will be a single cure for cancer. The objective I outlined above can be achieved thanks to a better knowledge of what can induce cancer (smoking primarily) and therefore prevention.

In addition to this, there is an improvement in diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.

As regards anti-cancer therapies, technological improvements are already leading to a whole series of new targeted therapies, to extremely sophisticated forms of immunotherapy, such as anti-tumour vaccines.

Increasingly sophisticated forms of radiotherapy and all these different strategies will be increasingly integrated to reach that match point to which Burioni refers in his latest book.

– If instead or even some types of cancer in particular are about to be beaten, I ask you what these types are, which organs do they affect?

Cancer is not a single disease, but many different diseases, some more aggressive, some less. The improvements will not be for all different types of cancer, but even for the worst forms it is only a matter of time.

– Will the winning weapon be a vaccine or a new treatment? Which one, based on what?

As mentioned before, the “cure” will result from the integration of different diagnostic and therapeutic strategies, not from a single specific therapy.

– Will chemo and radiation be outdated weapons or will they remain in the field?

They will remain part of our therapeutic armamentarium, but they will evolve. Indeed, they are already evolving towards greater effectiveness and better tolerability, even if oncological treatments will never be a walk in the park for those who have to face them.

– Speaking of radiation, last year I read that in 2024, which is now close to next year, the experimentation of a new neutron-based oncological therapy will start in Pavia: Boron neutron capture therapy (Bnct).

An experimental therapy aimed at particularly aggressive tumors that uses neutron beams and Boron-10. What do you think? Also in Pavia, in 2016 there were hadrontherapy and stereotactic radiosurgery treatments against tumors, both considered cutting-edge. What do they consist of?

As a Pavia native, I am proud of the Oncological Hadrontherapy Center that opened in my city. Here, these innovative forms of radiotherapy are a good example of how the evolution of technology is leading to increasingly targeted, and therefore effective and better tolerated, treatments.

Radiotherapy in general has become an increasingly sophisticated and effective form of treatment. But these are always therapeutic strategies to be integrated with other treatments, to attack cancer on multiple fronts and prevent the onset of resistance mechanisms.

– For which tumors are they most effective?

At the moment, hadrontherapy has very specific and still, in part, limited indications. It does not cure all tumors, but only some forms that are extremely resistant or difficult to attack with other forms of therapy.

At the CNAO in Pavia they can preliminarily evaluate individual cases of cancer patients and give or not an indication for this treatment.

But even if there were no such indication, nowadays there are almost always viable alternatives, perhaps less innovative, but not necessarily less effective.

– There are centers and specialists of which nationalities leading this war against cancer which apparently is about to be won? Even Italians?

Absolutely yes. Italy is on the front line in the war against cancer and Italian researchers and clinicians have nothing to envy of those of other European and non-European countries.

– What role do you have in particular in this war? Do you conduct research? Have you found any effective remedies? Which?

As far as I’m concerned, over the years I have contributed to developing new drugs for the treatment of urological neoplasms, and kidney cancer in particular, and I am very proud to see how, thanks also to these new therapeutic approaches, first developed in Pavia.

And now in Bari, the life expectancy of patients affected by these tumors, even if metastatic, has more than tripled. And all in the space of less than 30 years.

– Some time ago I read that carobs, little appreciated except as food for horses, have anti-cancer properties and it is hoped that an anti-cancer vaccine can be obtained from them. Science fiction?

Frankly, I don’t know the specific properties of carobs, but there are many natural substances, derived from plants, flowers, fruits, sponges, marine organisms, and more, which contain or produce substances with anti-tumor properties.

We have exploited them in the past and we are still doing so now, only in a more sophisticated and efficient way.

– It seems to me that the bulk of cancer cases affect the lungs, liver and bladder. And that the main culprits for these three organs are smoking and alcohol, starting from the simple wine on everyday tables.

Have anti-smoking campaigns and smoking bans in unopened public places brought real, concrete benefits? Why doesn’t the Ministry of Health launch periodic campaigns to inform citizens? And why aren’t certain things taught in school?

The first weapon we have to fight cancer is prevention; it is estimated that 3/4 of cancer cases could be avoided by not smoking, limiting alcohol consumption, eating healthily, protecting yourself from the sun and pollutants, vaccinating against potentially carcinogenic viruses and maintaining an adequate weight.

Obviously the State could and should do more in this regard.

– I have noticed that in hospitals the food given to patients often contains substances that should be excluded for certain types of sick and operated patients, such as red meat, sausages, sweets, dairy products, even coffee.

And in any case, when the patient is discharged after having been operated on, an adequate or specific diet for his case is never prescribed or at least recommended. Yet there are now studies and books that deal with anti-cancer nutrition.

Nutrition is essential in the prevention of cancer and too little this aspect is communicated adequately.

However, let’s not forget how our body needs both sugars, fats and proteins, but in the right quantity and in the right ratio.

For this reason I agree that, at least on a dissemination level, much more needs to be done.

In fact, let’s not forget how, apart from cancer, nutrition is the main strategy for preventing cardiovascular diseases, which is still the leading cause of death globally today.

