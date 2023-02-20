Burioni and Locatelli: “Killer cells against tumors in children”

Robert Burioninoto virologist of the San Raffaele University of Milanhosted together with my medical colleague e President of the Higher Health Council, Frank Locatelli at Che tempo che fa, conducted by Fabio Fazio and broadcast on Rai 3, he spoke of “a very ugly thing, one of the most atrocious that exists in medicine and that even a doctor like me, a 32-year graduate, cannot swallow , i children’s cancers“.

“Fortunately, in the 60s, the diagnosis of cancer for a child was something very close to a death sentence”, explained Burioni before welcoming Locatelli, “today, for example, children who fall ill with leukemia they heal in 80% of cases. This is great news, but 20% don’t heal and that’s not good. So science is working hard to bring this 80% as close to 100% and get this tragedy out of the way.” Among the many options available to doctors, Burioni speaks of “one of the most original and promising lines of research”, also carried out by his colleague Locatelli: “The one that uses assassins. In a mafia or espionage film”, he explains simplifying, “the killer is a very bad guy, who often shoots the victim with a silencer and the victim dies. Now, it’s incredible, but we have killers in our bodies, cells that are called natural killer“.

Cancer killer cells: how they work

“What do they do?” he continues to explain Roberto Burioni, just before introducing the work of Franco Locatelli, “exactly what the assassin does: they approach the cell and with a gun made of molecules they shoot and kill it. These cells are taken and through the genetic manipulationwhich is not negative, we attach a ‘magnet’ to the killer cells which makes them adhere to the tumors and at that point they manage to avoid all the strategies that the tumors implement and kill them”.

To better explain the point, however, Dr. Burioni introduced his colleague Franco Locatelli, who is working with killer cells. “There innovative therapy“, he explains, “is an evolution of a story that began with a success more than 10 years ago. In the USA, a girl, who is now a teenager, is treated using this approach”. “The project”, to fight the tumors in childrenexplains Locatelli, “will be based on three pillars: developing therapies with natural killer cells transformed with chimeric receptorsthe magnets of Burioni, and it will be an absolute novelty because we have not yet managed to use the cell killer nelle leukemia. Then there will be two other pillars that refer to innovative molecular diagnostic approaches to identify attackable tumor targets, going to pay attention, and it is the third pillar, to the mechanisms responsible for the development of forms resistant to therapies. An ambitious project”, he confesses in closing, “which will extend over 5 years”.

