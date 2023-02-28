news-txt”>

It is time for drug regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicine Agency to review their licensing parameters for innovative anti-cancer drugs. In fact, many of these prolong disease-free survival by years, the time a patient operated on for cancer lives before a relapse. However, their impact on overall survival (the average lifespan of a group of patients, from diagnosis to the time of death) is not always clear, which remains the parameter classically used by regulatory agencies to this day.

He explains it Alberto Sobrero, head of Medical Oncology and director of the Onco-haematological Department of the San Martino hospital in Genoa in an editorial in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, a reflection on the choice of clinical objectives (“endpoints”) to be used in the evaluation of the efficacy of adjuvant therapies administered after an operation to remove a tumor.

“What matters most – he explains to ANSA – for a patient who has had a cancer removed is to live without relapses, because from the moment a relapse occurs, recovery is generally no longer possible”.

“With drugs being approved as adjuvants to surgery and other therapies – he explains – it is desirable that the parameter of ‘relapse-free time’ takes on a priority role compared to that of overall survival on which the FDA and EMA are based today, because for patients the former is more relevant than the latter.” it gets a lot better,” he says.

Today there are adjuvant therapies such as immunotherapies or targeted agents that have led to a significant improvement in relapse-free time in several types of solid tumors, Sobrero points out.

“We must therefore reflect on whether it is really always necessary to demonstrate the improvement in overall survival to approve these drugs. In fact, clinical decisions in general should be based first of all on the possibility of healing the patient, then on the prolongation of disease-free time and only as a third parameter on overall survival,” he concludes.