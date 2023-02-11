The drug ide-cel, the basis of a CAR T-cell therapy, increases the rate of complete remission from multiple myeloma 7-fold compared to standard treatment. How it works and what are the side effects.

Compared to the standard treatment, a immunotherapy drug is able to increase by 7 volte the complete remission dal multiple myeloma (MM), un blood cancer with significant risk of recurrence linked to the uncontrolled proliferation of diseased plasma cells, as explained by the Humanitas institute. The drug, called idecabtagene vicleucel (the idea o Abecma), is a therapy based on the chimeric antigen receptorbetter known as CAR Ta treatment that is revolutionizing the fight against many pathologies onco-haematological such as lymphomas, leukemias and myelomas.

The effectiveness of ide-cel against multiple myeloma was determined by a large international research team led by US scientists from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the IRCCS University Hospital of Bologna, of the University of Navarra (Spain), of the Mayo Clinic of Jacksonville, of the University of Paris-City, of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute and Tennessee Oncology and of numerous other institutes. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Sergio Giralt, deputy head of the division of hematological malignancies at the New York institute, reached their conclusions after conducting a Phase 3 study called KarMMa-3 in which about 400 patients were involved. They all suffered from one recurrence from multiple myeloma refractory and had already taken 2 to 4 other treatments to combat it, with thedaratumumab monoclonal antibody, immunomodulatory drugs e proteasome inhibitorsall standard treatments against this blood malignancy.

The participants were divided into two groups. The first, made up of 254 patients, was given the ide-cel, the second a standard treatment. At the end of the follow-up period, it emerged that patients treated with CAR T immunotherapy had a complete remission of the disease (i.e. cancer had disappeared from the organism) with a percentage 7 times higher than in the standard treatment group, or 33 percent versus 5 percent. Multiple myeloma recurred on average in patients treated with ide-cel if it relapsed again 13.3 months later, while in those with standard treatment 4.4 months later. That means one disease-free survival three times higher. These are extremely significant results that underline the efficacy of the therapy, which has already been approved by the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) but only in those patients who do not respond to other therapeutic cycles.

One of the reasons lies in the significant side effects, which occurred in 93 percent of patients receiving the treatment in the study. The most common was the cytokine release syndrome (CRS), which can be potentially fatal if not properly treated. This is why highly specialized centers are needed to administer CAR T. This therapy is based on the sampling of T lymphocytes (white blood cells) from the blood of patients, which are engineered in the laboratory, multiplied and subsequently reinfused intravenously. In the case of multiple myeloma they are designed to recognize cancer cells that are carriers of the proteina BCMAtypical of this hematologic malignancy. The hope of the authors of the study is that the drug can be made available to as many patients as possible, given its great efficacy (net of severe adverse reactions, which can be controlled). The details of the research “Ide-cel or Standard Regimens in Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma” have been published in the authoritative scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine.