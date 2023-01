The European Commission has approved the first immunotherapy for advanced biliary tract cancer as a first-line treatment. The immunotherapy drug durvalumab, in combination with chemotherapy, has in fact been shown to reduce the risk of death by 24% compared to the standard of care, until now represented by chemotherapy alone. After more than a decade of waiting for new therapeutic options, therefore, this immunotherapy-based regimen changes the standard of care on the front line.

