Another good news from the Esmo Congress and this time it concerns those with biliary tract cancer. Data from the Topaz-1 study shows an encouraging estimate that the number of patients alive at two years could more than double compared to chemotherapy alone (23.6% versus 11.5%). In particular, updated results from the Phase III TOPAZ-1 study, the first to show improved overall survival with an immunotherapy combination in advanced biliary tract cancer, show that AstraZeneca’s durvalumab, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, has a clinically significant and long-lasting overall survival (OS) benefit in the treatment of patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC). The updated TOPAZ-1 results are presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Paris.

Lung cancer: survival extends to 5 and a half years with target drug by Irma D’Aria 11 September 2022



Cancer of the biliary tract

Biliary tract cancer (BTC) is a rare and aggressive group of gastrointestinal cancers that form in the cells of the biliary tract (cholangiocarcinoma), gallbladder or ampulla of Vater (where the bile and pancreatic ducts connect to the small intestine About 50,000 patients in the United States, Europe and Japan and nearly 210,000 worldwide are diagnosed with BTC each year. These patients have a poor prognosis, with a five-year survival rate of 5-15%. Early-stage BTC affecting the bile ducts and gallbladder often presents with no obvious symptoms, so most of these cancers are diagnosed late, when treatment options are limited and the prognosis is poor.

Tumors, from mutations in a patient to the protection of a family See also Health in common | the poster by Mara Magistroni 12 September 2022



“Cancer of the biliary tract is a pathology in constant growth, every year in Italy there are about 5400 new cases – he says Lorenzo Antonuzzo, associate professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Florence and Director of SODc Clinical Oncology AOU Careggi, Florence. There are no screening tests or diagnostic tests that can identify this neoplasm at an early stage, when surgical removal is still possible. The disease is often characterized by generic symptoms (e.g. abdominal pain, weight loss, nausea, malaise), which can be easily underestimated or confused with those of other conditions. For this reason, 70% of patients present at diagnosis with a disease already in an advanced stage, with little possibility of treatment. Hence the strong clinical need for new therapies “.

Esmo 2022 Cancer of the biliary tract: with the ‘doublet’ immuno-chemotherapy increases survival by Irma D’Aria 12 September 2022



The advantage of the combination

Updated data of durvalumab in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin) showed greater clinical efficacy at the extended follow-up of 6.5 months, showing a 24% reduction in the risk of death compared to chemotherapy alone. The updated median overall survival was 12.9 months compared with 11.3 with chemotherapy alone. The number of patients alive at two years is estimated to have more than doubled compared to chemotherapy alone (23.6% versus 11.5%). Results were observed in all predefined subgroups, regardless of tumor location and PD-L1 expression. Furthermore, the overall survival benefit was observed in both patients with stable disease and in patients whose cancer has shrunk or disappeared.

“It is exciting to observe the improvement in overall survival obtained thanks to the combination of durvalumab plus chemotherapy compared to the standard of care for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer, at the median follow-up of almost two years – explains Antonuzzo -. With limited therapeutic advances over the past decade, these patients have long faced a poor prognosis. For the first time, a combination of immunotherapy has shown the ability to modify the treatment of this disease and should become the new standard of care ”.