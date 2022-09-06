Home Health Cancer on the rise, proximity medicine needed. Saturday “Concert for life”
Cancers are on the rise, but thanks to research, they become more treatable. We are moving towards a human and home medicine. However, the funds are never enough. And solidarity initiatives are also multiplying in the Piacenza area. During the summer there were numerous charity evenings organized in the city and province. And on 10 September it will be the turn of the great “Concert for life” organized by the “Stretch your hand” association with the support of the Cisal Emilia-Romagna Women’s Coordination and the pro loco of Gossolengo. Expected in Piazza Roma, at 9.30 pm, the now famous “Vasco Terapia”, a beloved tribute band to Vasco Rossi. The proceeds from the tickets sold will be entirely donated to Amop, the Association of the Piacentino Cancer Patient, and to the Michele Isubaleu Association, which has been involved for some time in projects in Ethiopia. The event will see the special participation of Claudio Golinelli, known as “Il Gallo”, among the historical members of the Blasco band. Tickets are available in advance and can be purchased on the day of the event.

