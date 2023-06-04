Cancer: Oxford researchers develop blood test that detects 50 types

The cancer test that researchers at Oxford University are now putting to the test has “real potential”. The scientists at the renowned British institute report on this in a statement in which they presented the results of the “Simplify” study.

Oxford researchers review blood test for cancer

The blood test the team developed was tested on over 5,000 people. These people had visited their family doctor in England or Wales because they had noticed noticeable symptoms. They provided a blood sample from which their DNA was isolated.

The DNA of the subjects was then subjected to the so-called “Galleri” test. This examines small parts of the DNA and, according to the scientists, can react to 50 different types of cancer . He made the correct diagnosis in almost two thirds of the cases.

A total of 368 people were diagnosed with cancer. The most common types are:

Colorectal cancer (37.2 percent)

Lung cancer (22.0 percent)

Uterine cancer (8.2 percent)

Esophageal cancer (6.0 percent)

Ovarian cancer (3.8 percent).

In 85 percent of cases, the test also correctly identified the original cancer focus.

“Earlier cancer detection and subsequent intervention have the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes,” said Brian Nicholson, co-lead investigator of the study. “Our goal is to diagnose cancer earlier, when it can be cured, and this study is an important step on this path,” adds Helen McShane from the Oxford Biomedical Research Centre.

9-point plan against cancer

According to experts, around half of all cancers can be avoided with simple preventive measures. Of course they are no guarantee either. Cancer and prevention researchers have developed the recipe for this. These preventive or preventative measures include: