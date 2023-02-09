Emily Lynn Paulson43, from Oregon, survived the cervical cancer raising money for his treatment. He now he admitted to having “exploited” your own disease to get more sales for her beauty products business.

The mother of five has started promoting skincare products on her social media accounts in exchange for cash. But in 2015, just when she was feeling “on top of the world,” Emily was diagnosed with cancer to the neck of the uterus. After sharing the heartbreaking news with some employees of the company, she was stunned when one of her business partners suggested that she “Use the diagnosis to your advantage”.

What happened

“I could not figure out how this painful experience could be useful. Until I realized that many women gained sympathy, which inevitably led to sales.”

Emily admitted that her “intuition told her that it was not ethical», but this feeling was soon «drowned by the hope that that shitty situation could lead to something positive».

While undergoing treatment, the writer said she asked team members below her level to organize events “in the name of cancer research”offering them free products in return.

Emily Lynn Paulson got cancer and used it for pity to grow her #MLM business She made over a million dollars selling products for a multilevel marketing company — but it came at a cost. via @TODAYshow #entrepreneur #business pic.twitter.com/0bcJjnyTfb — Melissa Stewart (@MelissaOnline) February 1, 2023

Sales soon skyrocketed, and while he donated “a portion” of the money he earned to charity, he kept most of the profits for himself. It was not only a matter of outright corruption, but also of coercion. «I was in a position of power and they didn’t want to let me down,” said the woman who continued, “Besides, how dare they say no to a woman with cancer who is (apparently) trying to do a good thing?”

At first, Emily said she “felt good” about her behavior, but as time went on, she noticed a “growing sense of guilt” within herself. She said that she not only used her her disease to increase its sales and rankingsbut that he was also “teaching” others in the company to use the same tactics.

Eventually, after undergoing surgery and completing treatment, Emily went into remission and began to realize that what she had done was wrong. She branded her actions “predatory and vile” and revealed that in the end decided to completely separate from the company.