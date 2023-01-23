news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 23 JAN – “Le Arance della Salute”, the fundraiser of the Airc Foundation to promote cancer research, is back in the square. On Saturday 28 January in Italian squares, volunteers will distribute oranges, honey and jam. Thanks to fundraising initiatives like this, in 2023 Airc will invest 137 million to support around 6,000 researchers, 704 research projects, 91 scholarships and 21 special programs, to make cancer ever more curable. While the ‘Health in our hands’ campaign will bring prevention to schools, bars and supermarkets.



Last year in Italy 390,700 new cases of cancer were estimated, 14,100 more than in 2020. A recovery that risks getting worse if unhealthy lifestyles are not reduced: 33% of adults are overweight and 10% obese , 24% smoke and sedentary people have increased from 23% in 2008 to 31% in 2021. The slogan of the campaign ‘Health in our hands’ summarizes Airc’s commitment to making citizens aware of the importance of making concrete gestures for our health.



“Healthier habits and behaviors could prevent the appearance of about one in three cancers”, recalls Federico Caligaris Cappio, scientific director of the Airc Foundation. For this reason, a ‘health handbook’, drawn up by the World Cancer Research Fund will be distributed together with the solidarity products in the bag which also includes orange-themed recipes signed by Benedetta Parodi.



On Friday 27 and Saturday 28 January the Oranges enter over 1000 schools involving students, parents and teachers with the “Cancer, I’ll fail you” initiative. From 4 February, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, the appointment with health will be in more than 9,000 supermarkets with over 50 brands: for each net of “Blood oranges for research” the participating stores will donate 50 cents to Airc. Also from 4 February, thanks to the collaboration with the National Confederation of Crafts and Small and Medium Enterprises (Cna), participating bars and restaurants will donate 50 cents to AIRC for each orange juice. (HANDLE).

