Cancer prevention, free breast visits: the program

FALCONARA – The mobile clinic of District 2090 is leaving for the cancer prevention event aimed at women in the area. Tomorrow Thursday 11, Friday 12 and Saturday 13 May, the Rotary Club Falconara has organized three days of free breast examinations, which will be carried out on board the association’s camper. The esteemed professor, Dr. Carlo Mariotti, former director of the Breast Clinic of the Marche University Hospital, performed the tests.

The program

Thursday 11 May 2023 – Falconara. The camper will be parked in Piazza della Libertà in Castelferretti from 9 to 12 in the morning, while in the afternoon it will move in front of the headquarters of the Franciscan Art Gallery in Piazza Sant’Antonio, from 3 to 7 pm;

Friday 12 May 2023 – Chiaravalle. The camper will be parked in Piazza Garibaldi, Abbazia, in the afternoon, from 3 to 7 pm;

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Montemarciano. The camper will be parked in Piazza Moro, in the morning, from 9 to 12. Reservations can be made on 071.9172566, at the Francesco Mannucci Pharmacy in Falconara and subject to availability.





