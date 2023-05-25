Cancer prevention, just a blood test: the experimentation has already begun in the hospitals of United Kingdom. (join the community of Invalidity and Rights and discover the latest news on civil disability. Join the Telegram groupat the thematic chat it’s at WhatsApp to receive all the news directly on your mobile phone. Enter the Facebook group to talk to thousands of people who have the same interests as you. We also have one page Instagram where we publish the news in graphic format and a Youtube channelwhere we publish video guides and interviews).

If the new method passes the experimental phase, a completely new, innovative and effective path could open up for the prevention and the tumor treatment. In fact, this test allows – so the scientists claim – to detect cancer even in the stadio zerothat is, before the formation of the tumor (more than a year in advance).

The new test was designed by the Indian company Epigeneres Biotetcha biotech startup that discovers, develops, and markets molecular drugs for the treatment and prevention of serious medical conditions, including cancer and age-related diseases.

An updated report on the results achieved by the company on the blood test for the early recognition of cancer pathology was published last March in the scientific magazine “Stam Cells”. The report described the results of a clinical study conducted on 1,000 patients. The research has made it possible to correctly identify cancer patients and the stage of the disease with an accuracy of 99 percent.

The study made it possible to identify 25 different types of cancer.

Cancer prevention, better than other technologies

The test studied by the Indian experts would therefore be capable of detecting cancer much earlier than all the technologies known today. The new exam would also allow for predict cancer and to verify where it is forming. A withdrawal will suffice.

It could be an important turning point for the prevention of this pathology.

The difference between this test and other blood tests for diagnosing cancer is that the Indian method focuses specifically on stamina cells which have a tumor biomarker. It is precisely this aspect that determines whether cancer is about to arise and it does so before the cells progress to become cancerous.

Cancer prevention, how the test works

But let’s see how the test works. Typically, one cubic centimeter is needed to form a cancer one billion cancer cells.

Such a small mass is difficult to reveal on a CT scan. However, long before the tumor is visible, the cancer cells they are already present in the bloodstream and begin to spread through the body.

Other tests similar to the one experimented by Indian scientists can identify cancer cells, but only when they are in the third or fourth stage. That is, in a phase in which the tumor is visible even with traditional tests (therefore there is no real advantage).

The new test instead allows to identify allo tumors stage 1 or 2but, as mentioned, it could also find out if a patient’s stem cells will become cancerous earlier than even the first stage (up to 18 months earlier).

An early discovery of the tumor that could grant doctors a substantial advantage and therefore immediately activate targeted treatments to prevent the formation of tumors and save many lives.

But not only that, doctors could also monitor the progress of treatment without exposing the patient to the unnecessary toxicity of excessive therapies.

Cancer prevention, the other advantages

So here are the top three benefits associated with blood testing for cancer detection:

detects impending cancer ahead of any currently available technology, with very high specificity (99.9 percent). It can detect the type of cancer, and where in the body it is growing, from a blood test before the tumor formed;

provides the earliest prognosis for cancer. It is a common test for all types of cancer; not only can it detect from a blood test that the person does not have cancer, but it can also rule out cancer for the next year;

can perform an RNA mutation analysis for any organ in the body by a blood test. It means biopsies to study mutations and gene expressions will no longer be needed and mutation readings will be provided by a simple blood test.

Of course we are still in the experimental stage. We will now have to wait for the results found in UK hospitals. If they were positive, it could be a decisive turning point for the fight against cancer. In theory a blood test every year could be one outstanding prevention tool.

The professor Stephen Abbasa genomics consultant and former director of the genetics laboratory at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said:This marker has the potential to become a powerful cancer screening and diagnostic test, particularly if it can work on all types of cancer».

However, he specified that “there is still significant work needed before it can translate into an accepted diagnostic test and a larger study needs to be completed as soon as possible to back up the data in this initial publication».

In the photo, a woman takes a blood sample.

Cancer prevention, research

There are many biotech companies that are developing accurate tests to diagnose cancer with a blood sample. In this case we speak of liquid biopsy.

But Indian research is the one that currently seems closest to a significant result. There are two paths being followed: the first searches for tumor cells circulating in the body, the other detects tumor DNA free from cells circulating in the blood.

These two techniques have though two limits:

a small blood sample may not sample a sufficient number of material and therefore the test result may be a false negative;

the accuracy of the result tends to be low in the initial stages of the disease, i.e. precisely those in which clinical intervention could be more effective.

The Indian test seems to overcome these two difficulties. We will know more in a few months.

