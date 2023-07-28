Cancer prevention: short but intense – health

Even a healthy lifestyle does not offer guaranteed protection against cancer. However, there are certain habits that can reduce the risk of developing a tumor. Avoiding so-called luxury toxins, i.e. not smoking and limiting alcohol consumption, is just as much a part of it as avoiding harmful substances in food and the air we breathe. Regular exercise is also considered a helpful strategy to reduce the chance of developing cancer. And it doesn’t have to be a lot: An international team of researchers is now showing that even small but intensive efforts in everyday life can make a significant contribution to keeping the risk of tumors low.

In the journal JAMA Oncology, scientists from the University of Sydney show that certain types of cancer are less likely to occur if just a few minutes of intense physical activity are built into the daily routine. This beneficial effect on the risk of cancer can also be demonstrated in people who otherwise do not exercise regularly. Accordingly, four to five minutes a day are enough to reduce the risk of tumors by up to 32 percent. It is expressly not about a sophisticated fitness program, but about everyday exertions of intense intensity such as carrying heavy shopping bags, demanding housework or wild games with the children – i.e. everything that requires a lot of energy in the short term and gets the organism really going. Experts call this “Vigorous Intermittent Lifestyle Physical Activity”, or VILPA for short.

“VILPA is a bit like incorporating the principles of high-intensity training into your everyday life,” study leader Emmanuel Stamatakis is quoted as saying in a statement from his university. “We know that the majority of middle-aged adults do not exercise regularly and therefore have a slightly increased risk of developing cancer.” It is known that certain types of cancer, such as tumors of the lungs, breast, rectum or uterus, occur somewhat more frequently when there is a lack of exercise and that sport has a protective effect.

Exercising for less than a minute several times a day has an effect

For the current study, the data of more than 22,300 adults with an average age of 62 years, whose movement patterns and intensity could be tracked with the help of wearables on the wrist, were analyzed. The subjects were people who did not exercise regularly. Their general cancer risk could be reduced by 18 percent through the intensive everyday activities. In the case of tumor types that are known to be less common in people who exercise regularly, the risk of cancer could be reduced by up to 32 percent as a result of brief but vigorous exertion in everyday life.

So, is the key to a healthier and longer life lying in the happiness of heavy shopping bags or the devotion with which the floors are polished? Apparently it’s about the additional benefit for the organism, which can already be seen when people get out of breath at least once a day – even if it’s with activities that are perceived as secondary, such as shopping or housekeeping. Sports physicians consistently emphasize that the health benefits to the community are greatest when long-time coach potatoes pull themselves together for a few minutes of daily activity, such as walking the block at a brisk pace. It’s less effective if amateur runners increase their 30-minute lap three times a week to three times 45 minutes.

In the current study, 2,356 new cases of cancer occurred after an average observation period of almost seven years – almost half of them were tumors that do not occur so often with regular exercise. These types of cancer were about a third less common in subjects who engaged in vigorous physical activity, most of which lasted less than a minute. “It’s remarkable that increased physical intensity of just four to five minutes a day in several small sessions can reduce the risk of cancer so much,” says Stamatakis. “The proliferation of activity trackers has allowed us to see how much such brief efforts make a difference.”

The investigation is an observational study with which no causal relationship can be proven. However, the researchers suspect that the activation of the cardiovascular system and the metabolism during the short effort improves insulin sensitivity and at the same time stimulates anti-inflammatory processes. Both help reduce the risk of cancer.

Sports physicians had recently reported on high-intensity training such as the four-minute or one-minute workout, which are just as beneficial for cardiovascular health as endurance training at a lower intensity. “For people who find exercise too difficult or unattractive, everyday exertions like VILPA could be a good alternative,” Stamatakis said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

