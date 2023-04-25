Cancer research: what do bacteria do in tumors?

von Nicole Simon 25.04.2023, 11:59

Our body houses countless microbes. Now it turns out that bacteria live even in tumors. What’s more, some could even be involved in causing the cells to degenerate and disperse. What that means for cancer therapy – and for our hospital food.

Professor Stein-Thöringer, for a long time it was thought that tumors were completely sterile. Why has it only now been noticed that they are in fact often full of bacteria – and also bacteria that can even help the tumor?