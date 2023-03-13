Of True Martinella

it is good to consume excessively cooked foods in moderation, especially starchy foods. They are potentially carcinogenic foods, even if they are tastier

Are you among those who carefully discard the slightly blackened part of grilled meat and toasted bread, or are you among the lovers of burnt toast and potatoes? Good for you if you are among the first, while those belonging to the second group should moderate themselves. Why? For about 30 years now, scientists have been collecting data on the danger of cancer due to acrylamidea chemical substance that forms during some types of cooking and which, according to experts, potentially increases the risk of developing cancer in consumers of all age groups. Over time, scientific evidence has accumulated and suspicions are becoming more and more well-founded as scientific studies are added – says Riccardo Caccialanza, director of the Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Unit at the San Matteo Polyclinic in Pavia -. Yes in 2015 the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA, acronym of European Food Safety Authority) had published its first assessment complete list of the risks deriving from the presence of acrylamide in food, indicating the possible dangers.

Thus the danger arises What exactly is theacrilammide? A chemical that it forms naturally in starchy foods during cooking at high temperatures (frying, baking and grilling) and also during industrial processes at temperatures of over 120 degrees with low humidity – explains Caccialanza -. The chemical process that causes all of this is known as the “Maillard reaction”, the one that gives food that typical toasted appearance and flavor that makes it tastier. It is formed mostly from sugars and amino acids (mainly an amino acid called asparagine) naturally found in many foods. There presence of acrylamide was found in products such as crisps, French fries, bread, biscuits and coffee. For this well prepare i golden and not brownish foods, as they become when they are too burnt: lovers of bruschetta and toasted or slightly overcooked cooking must, in short, resign themselves to preferring them only exceptionally. See also Esophagitis, different causes for the same disease

Password: moderation Evidence from animal studies has shown that acrylamide and its metabolite, glycidamide, are genotoxic and carcinogenic: they damage DNA and cause cancer. Verifications conducted through research on humans have never arrived at a clear demonstration, but many investigations have reached conclusions similar to those on animals. So much so that even the food industry has begun to reduce its presence in various foods. As always, when it comes to food and cooking methods, it is very difficult to prove that a single element can cause cancer, but by now there are many clues – concludes the expert -. This does not mean absolute bans, but common sense and moderation. Also by virtue of the fact that the toxic effects of acrylamide derive from its accumulation over the years.

Tumors and cooking method: the evidence exists Speaking of cooking, it should be remembered that for some types of cooking the scientific evidence is more solid and certain. Barbecue, grilling, frying, smoking and stir-fry preparations have long been identified as harmful methods because due to high temperatures carcinogens are released, such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons or heterocyclic amines. The dangerous link appears evident for various tumors of the digestive system, especially that of the stomach.