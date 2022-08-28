Healthy habits are the pillars of a pomace life, but they are equally fundamental in cancer prevention. For example, a balanced diet helps promote the proper functioning of the immune system. It is estimated that half of all cancers can be anticipated and avoided by adopting a healthy lifestyle. In this article, we list a list of healthy habits reported by science for cancer prevention.

Cancer risk: here are 5 healthy habits that will help you prevent it

The secret is to move on the potentially cancerous cells, but also on those that surround them, or the microenvironment of the tumor, as well as learn and avoid the factors that could support their appearance. According to researchers from the Anderson Cancer Center in Houston (USA), hereditary factors are responsible for 5-10% of cancers, while environmental causes cause about 90%.

As a result, a significant portion of cancers could be prevented by embracing a healthy lifestyle. One of the most harmful habits for health is smoking, as a cause of many diseases, including cancer. The WHO estimates that 22% of cancer deaths are attributable to this malignant habit. Quitting smoking is not easy, but it is the right decision, even if it is often not easy to make. A healthy diet is another fundamental pillar of a healthy life, but it is also very important in the prevention of cancer.

A balanced diet ensures the regular functioning of the immune system. Studies on the positive effects of consuming fruit and vegetables state that they are so important in the battle against cancer, as they provide nutrients that help repair damaged cells.

It is therefore necessary to consume at least five portions a day. Maintaining a healthy weight throughout your life is very relevant. Overweight and obesity increase the risk of cancer and relapse, as they cause low-grade systemic inflammation marked by elevated inflammatory cytokines.

Exercise is one of the healthiest habits you can adopt. It improves cardiovascular health, burns excess calories and helps prevent various diseases, including cancer.Finally, it is very important to try to keep stress at bay. Among the environmental factors that cause stress we find psycho-emotional factors, which can also activate a pathological process.

Here are five healthy habits that can help us prevent cancer.