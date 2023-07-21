Watch the video: Cancer scandal – Video shows internal message from “ZytoService” bosses.

December 17, 2019 – Raid on the Hamburg manufacturer of cancer infusions “ZytoService”. The suspicion: fraud and bribery. Did the owners, three Hamburg pharmacists, and their major investors enrich themselves from the suffering of cancer patients?

The investigators secure seven terabytes of data and carry hundreds of boxes with 6,500 folders from the corporate headquarters and the medical practices involved. stern research is now revealing dubious methods used by the “ZytoService” bosses.

In Germany there is a free choice of pharmacies so that doctors are interested in the health of their patients and not in economic matters when treating them. But oncologists are exempt: they can decide for themselves who to send their cancer patients’ extremely expensive prescriptions to. A gateway for corruption?

It is also forbidden for pharmacists to own medical practices. Otherwise, as heads of doctors, they could regulate their demand themselves, so to speak. This is exactly what “ZytoService” is accused of.

The scam: The three pharmacists, together with private equity investors, are said to have bought up medical practices nationwide via a tangled corporate network in order to gain exclusive access to the prescriptions of cancer patients. Internal documents show that doctors only sent therapy plans to “ZytoService” or a cooperating pharmacy instead of real prescriptions. The anti-cancer agents to be mixed are said to have been noted here, but not the specific drugs with brand names and manufacturers. In such a case, the doctor would no longer have made the product decision, but a person from the “ZytoService” network.

The prosecution is still ongoing, so the presumption of innocence applies to those involved. A year after the raid – during the first Corona winter – two of the “ZytoService” owners reported to the employees in an internal video message that was available to the star.

“Dear ones, this year everything is different and not always easy. // We have expanded practices, built new practices and technologically rejuvenated. Despite all these difficulties, we cannot be stopped. We have spent a lot of time with lawyers and questioned ourselves completely. We have found that we are not doing anything fundamental wrong, but have improved and straightened out many details. // We wish you a Merry Christmas and look forward to a relaxing 2021 with you.”

The owners do not mention in the video what the pharmacists have actually “improved and straightened out” since the raid. “ZytoService” is said to have bought practices after the major raid and thus possibly influenced medical decisions. More

