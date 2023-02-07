Printable version

Press release no. 9

Release date February 7, 2023

Cancer screening, the prevention campaign at Casa Sanremo

Thursday 9 February talk show with Minister Schillaci

#laprioritàseitu the cancer prevention campaign promoted by the Ministry of Health starts from Casa Sanremo.

On 9 February at 10.30 the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, will speak at the talk show dedicated to cancer prevention organized at Casa Sanremo at the Palafiori.

The event will be opened by a greeting from Amadeus, artistic director of the Sanremo Festival.

Conducted by Marco Liorni, the oncologist surgeon Giulia Veronesi, the Day Time Rai director Simona Sala, the Olympic champion Sara Simeoni and the model and TV presenter Samantha De Grenet will participate in the debate, who will bring her own testimony. The participation of artists and singers is expected as testimonials and supporters of the awareness campaign towards the vast audience of the festival.

The Ministry of Health will be present at Casa Sanremo with an information stand on the three screening programs concerning breast, colorectal and cervical cancer with the aim of promoting the awareness campaign aimed at strengthening the culture of prevention and encouraging adherence to screenings.