Can a dietary supplement really help prevent cancer? Can a colored capsule, which is not a drug, really protect against a disease with a name that many still avoid pronouncing today? To suggest so are the results of an international study, called CAPP2, which involved nearly 1000 patients from over 40 centers around the world. They all had Lynch syndrome, an inherited genetic condition that predisposes to various cancers, chief among them colorectal cancer.

This is an actual (randomized double-blind) clinical study, published in Cancer Prevention Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, on a resistant starch supplement. Following a regular two-year intake, although the incidence of colon tumors did not decrease in the sample, tumors affecting other organs, especially the upper gastrointestinal tract: esophagus, stomach, biliary tract, pancreas and duodenum. The protective effect, according to the research, lasted for 10 years after stopping the supplement. “We found that resistant starch reduces a number of cancers by over 60%,” said John Mathers, professor of human nutrition at Newcastle University, co-author of the paper. it was more evident in the upper digestive tract: an important fact, because tumors of the upper gastrointestinal tract are difficult to diagnose and often escape early diagnosis “.

How it was conducted

Between 1999 and 2005, CAPP participants took powdered resistant starch for two years, either aspirin or placebo. At the end of the treatment phase, there was no difference between those who had taken resistant starch or aspirin and those who had not. However, the researchers predicted the possibility of a longer-term effect and designed the study for a 10-year follow-up (and for some participants as much as 20 years). Indeed, during the control period, among the 463 participants who took resistant starch, there were only 5 new cases of upper gastrointestinal cancers, compared with 21 among the 455 who took the placebo.

Where resistant starch is contained

Resistant starch (or RS, from English resistant starch), which is also called fermenting fiber, represents that fraction of starch that resists digestion by enzymes of the small intestine and which, once it reaches the large intestine, ferments. It is found naturally in many foods, for example in potatoes and legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas), in white rice, brown rice, basmati, in oats, wheat and corn and in bananas that are still a little green. Before bananas become excessively soft, in fact, the starch of these fruits resists the action of digestive enzymes and therefore reaches the large intestine in its intact form: once there, it would change the composition of the populations of resident bacteria, in favor , needless to say, of those benefits. In addition to food, resistant starch can be taken as a supplement, as was the case in the study we are talking about, the authors of which in particular evaluated the effect of the dose that corresponds to an unripe banana per day. Which, however, it should be emphasized, does not mean that it is recommended to eat this food in this quantity.

The mechanism hypothesis

For the researchers who signed the publication, resistant starch could help reduce the risk of cancer by modifying the metabolism of bile acid bacteria: according to this hypothesis, it would reduce the amount of bile acids most capable of damaging DNA, thus contributing, lastly, a reduction in the probability of suffering from oncological diseases. That said, the authors themselves have argued that this is a hypothesis, and that more research is needed to confirm it.

Previous Aspirin Studies

“When we started our studies, that is over 20 years ago – said John Burn, professor of clinical genetics at Newcastle University and Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, also co-author of the study – we thought that people with a genetic predisposition to colon cancer (patients with Lynch syndrome, ed.) could help us understand if it was possible to reduce the oncological risk with aspirin or with resistant starch “. Speaking of aspirin, a previous work published on Lancet again in the context of COPP2 he indicated that this drug, very common and very cheap, reduced large intestine cancer by 50%. “Patients with Lynch syndrome – continued Burn – are at high risk as they are more likely to develop tumors, so it is vital to have discovered that aspirin can cut the risk of large bowel cancer in half. In fact, Burn recalled, “based on our study the NICE (the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence of the United Kingdom, ed.), For people at high genetic risk of cancer, now recommends aspirin.”

Next step: CAPP3

Researchers are now working on a new international study, CaPP3, which involves 1,800 people with Lynch syndrome to understand whether lower and safer doses of aspirin can be used to help reduce cancer risk. The research is funded by Cancer Research UK, the European Commission, the Medical Research Council and the National Institute for Health Research.