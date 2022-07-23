Home Health Cancer symptoms: two general signs to pay close attention to
Health

Cancer symptoms: two general signs to pay close attention to

by admin
Cancer symptoms: two general signs to pay close attention to

Cancer is a degenerative disease, the initial symptoms of which may not be clear and may be confused with other diseases. For this reason, it is important to recognize the general symptoms of the disease, so that prompt treatment can be initiated

I cancer symptoms they can be vague and, as a result, are often misattributed to other less severe disorders. According to experts, there are two general symptoms to watch out for.

We are talking about a lump and a thickening area that can be felt under the skin.

Indeed, persistent lumpsswelling node in the neck, armpit, breast or testicle, as well as anywhere else on the body should be considered alarm bells.

For example, a swelling on the side of the neck, in the armpit or in the groin may signal a non-Hodgkin’s lymphomawhich is a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

Atri signs general include:

  • fatigue
  • unintentional weight loss
  • skin changes, such as yellowing, darkening or redness, sores that don’t heal, or changes in moles
  • changes in bowel or bladder habits
  • persistent cough or difficulty breathing
  • difficulty swallowing
  • hoarseness
  • persistent indigestion or discomfort after eating
  • persistent and unexplained muscle or joint pain
  • persistent and unexplained fever or night sweats
  • unexplained bleeding or bruising.

There is currently no preventive measure, but change your lifestyle it can protect you from the risk of developing the disease.

So, stop smoking, keep a normal weight, reduce the consumption of alcohol and high-calorie foodsprefer fruit, vegetables and whole grains.

Fonti: MayoClinic/Cancxer Research UK

See also  With anti-papillomavirus vaccine -87% cases of cervical cancer - Medicine

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

On cancer could it be interesting for you:

You may also like

Microsoft finally allows consumers to purchase Windows 11...

Alcohol effects on the brain even with small...

Smallpox of monkeys, the study on transmission –...

The new Paralympic gymnasium, a barrier-free citadel of...

Warm, to the sea for a full load...

Natural remedies for sunburn here are what they...

Covid: 51,208 infected, 77 victims. The Rt –...

“I was screaming in pain, left without medicine...

the benefits for mental and physical health

Nothing Phone, between transparencies and LEDs, the modular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy