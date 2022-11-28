Home Health Cancer, the alarm goes off for these foods: we always eat them but they’re terrible
Health

by admin
A healthy and correct diet is essential to keep fit and lower the risk of potentially serious diseases.

To always feel fit and be able to count on a excellent state of health it is undoubtedly very important not to neglect physical activity: a few hours of sport a week (a jog, a game of football or volleyball, a bike ride, a bit of gym) are truly a panacea for our body.

However, too a healthy and correct diet plays a decisive role in our well-being. Nutritionists, in fact, always try to promote the adoption of a diet as varied as possible, high in fiber and low in fat. Avoiding foods that present potential risks for our body allows our body to stay healthy and not run into pathologies that can also become very serious.

The right diet lowers the risk of cancer: which foods should you avoid?

It is certainly no coincidence that for a long time scholars have been highlighting how the right diet is may also keep cancer at bay. As highlighted in the study by the American Institute for Cancer Research, in fact, bad eating habits are responsible for as many as three out of ten cancers.

A healthy diet is therefore necessary in order not to run into diseases affecting the cardiovascular system and those cancerous. A difficult goal, that of the correct diet, given the frenetic rhythms to which we are now accustomed: however, adequate nutrition is essential if we want to live peacefully and avoid serious consequences.

It must be said that the Mediterranean diet that is followed by the Italians allows you to enjoy a series of positive effects: mortality from cancer is in fact 10% lower compared to many other countries. This does not mean that we should not pay attention to the foods we consume at the table.

Those to be increased are obviously fruits and vegetables, in addition to sardines and salmon which are rich in omega 3, without forgetting legumes. Furthermore, for cereals, bread and pasta it is better to opt for wholemeal.

Beware of red meat and salt

The foods that you really need to do without are the sheep, pork and beefbetter known as red meat. If you are a fan of sausages, cured meats and cured meats, it is advisable to give it a break, reducing your consumption to no more than 500 grams per week: moreover, it is always better to avoid cooking on the grill, since it produces cancerous substances.

Finally, better keep away from sale (maximum 5 grams per day) and le carbonated drinks or fruit juices.

