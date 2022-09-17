According to new research, a thorough blood test would be able to detect early-stage cancer, dramatically lowering the number of deaths per year. This study represents a very important step forward in cancer research

Cancer research has reached a crucial point for early diagnosis of the disease.

Researchers have revealed how a new and accurate blood test can detect cancer at the first stage, and before the main symptoms of the disease develop.

The new data supporting the accuracy of the blood test for the early diagnosis of multiple cancer (MCED), presented at ESMO Congress 2022have important implications for the future of cancer care.

André the research director at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center and newly elected future president of ESMO for the years 2025-2026 said:

It is the duty of professional societies such as ESMO to raise awareness of the fact that within the next five years we will need more doctors, surgeons and nurses, along with more diagnostic and therapeutic infrastructure, to care for the growing number of people who will be identified. from multi-cancer early detection test. We need to involve all stakeholders in deciding new care pathways. We need to agree who will be tested, when and where the tests will be done, and anticipate the changes that will occur as a result of these, for example in the diagnosis and treatment of people with pancreatic cancer and other cancers that are usually diagnosed in a much later stage.

The new MCED tests under development can detect a common cancer signal from over 50 different types of cancers, and predict where the signal comes from in the body.

The signal comes from small sequences of tumor DNA (ctDNA) circulating in the blood, which have some methylation patterns other than non-tumor DNA.

The results are an important first step for the early detection of cancerbecause they showed a good detection rate for people who had cancer and an excellent specificity rate for those who did not have the disease.

The test is able to detect different types of tumors, with an accuracy greater than 97%. These are important and truly revolutionary results, which could lead to the development of an exam capable of lowering the number of deaths per year.

This blood test is called MCED, ie Screening for the early diagnosis of multiple tumors or “Galleri test”. This test when combined with traditional diagnostic tests can double the number of cancers detected. The striking feature of the test is its ability to detect about 50% of stage I and II cancers, which is the earliest and most treatable stage.

This study indicates that hope is on the horizon for detecting cancers that are not currently selectable, but obviously much more work is needed, and with experience and larger samples, these tests will improve.

Tests need to be refined so that we can better distinguish tumor DNA from all other DNA circulating in the blood. It is also crucial to note that the purpose of screening is not to reduce cancer incidence, but to reduce mortality.

The study reported at the ESMO 2022 Congress is the first prospective investigation to show that an MCED test can detect cancer in patients with undiagnosed cancer.

A number of further studies are currently underway, including a major randomized clinical trial that enrolled 140,000 asymptomatic people in England to study the clinical efficacy of MCED tests on cancer outcomes.

We need comparative studies of all types of cancer to find out if an early detection test affects mortality. Also, we need to know more about the small percentage of false positive tests. We need some of these answers before we can calculate the impact the introduction of the MCED test has on the costs of routine clinical practice.

Source: ESMO

