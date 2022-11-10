Invincible and with the whole life ahead to win medals and victories. This is how most young athletes feel, except having to deal with a fate that does not take into account anything and can present itself without warning with a diagnosis of cancer. This is what happened to Luca Sirri, the volleyball champion, who at a certain point in his sports career has to start playing an unknown championship: the one against cancer in which to commit himself with all strength to crush, defend, make a wall. His story is told in the novel ‘Crushes Fear. The challenge by Luca Sirri ‘(Bertoni publisher) written by the journalist Elisabetta Mazzeo, creator and founder of the webmagazine Distanti ma Unite.

Volleyball passion

Luca Sirri, Coni’s Golden Star, professional volleyball player, with a hitting role, has struck many successes. During his career wearing the jerseys of, among others, Carife Ferrara, Robur Ravenna and Tonno Callipo Vibo Valentia and, as a young man, also that of the Italian national team. “The beginning of my volleyball activity dates back to 1993,” he says proudly. “I was 10 years old and I was wearing the Porto Ravenna shirt, the team from my city. I trained, I played, I had fun. My height was already developed at the time. And I had uncommon strength in my arms for a boy my age. I also knew how to beat well. So in 1996 I was included in the Under 14 team. An electrifying period ”. And Luca Sirri goes a long way up to the Italian national team.

From the shower to the urologist

Then one day while Luca was in the shower to wash himself he feels a strange mass in his right testicle. “It will be nothing. I’ve been jumping for years, moving around, in the worst case they’ll have hit each other ”, thinks the champion. Luca does a first checkup but then he is prescribed in-depth examinations and a visit to the urologist who immediately decides to operate after a few days. And when Luca asks to wait to be able to finish the season because his team is about to face the playoffs for the changeover and he doesn’t want to miss it, the urologist is very direct and tells him: “Look Luca you still don’t understand. the situation. I’ll have an operation next week, otherwise we risk something big because you have first stage cancer in the right testicle ”.

Crush the fear

Luca’s role was first of all a hitter. “Crushed is the blow or slap that is given to the ball, with one hand, generally trying to hit as hard as possible so that the opponent cannot play it”. In the book, the definitions of each role of the volleyball player are given, starting with who crushes since the title of the novel refers to this very effective gesture to describe the emotional state of Luca who is in shock when he receives the diagnosis. “I never imagined that one day I would have to raise a ‘wall’, the most important of my career and my life, to defend myself from an illness”, she says through the delicate and sensitive pen of Elisabetta Mazzeo. “Cancer is a top tier opponent, one you would like to avoid meeting on your way to victory, in any tournament or competition. A tumor is capable of frightening you just hearing about it. You are not ready to face it. I was afraid, but I had to crush it, as if it were the decisive ball for the victory of a match ”.

Surgical intervention

Amid a thousand doubts and fears, Luca undergoes surgery which is fine: “I feel exultant, as if I had scored the decisive point of this terrible game”, recalls the volleyball player. “But it’s not quite over. We need to analyze the risk percentages of a relapse ”. The oncologist tells Luca that there is a 37% risk of relapse if he gave up on two courses of chemotherapy. What did he decide he? “Basically I didn’t want cures if I could avoid them because I was afraid. Fear of being sick. And of a thousand other things so I decided to take risks and do nothing “.

Five long years of testing

But the oncologist continues month after month to have him check-ups to make sure everything runs smoothly. And so it was. “Exams and visits to be repeated, for at least five long years. When you cross that line you want to shake it all off. Put a period. Restart the film of your existence from the same frame where you left it before the nightmare began. Reboot. Which does not mean forgetting ”, underlines Luca who slowly tries to put that experience behind him, internalizing what good he taught him and locking the memories that hurt the most in a drawer.

The crush

“Doctor, when can I return to the field?”. After the operation Luca had only one goal in mind: to return to play in time for the final of the playoffs. Finally that day arrived even if the return was on the bench. “The coach – Luca remembers – had given me a turn to serve. And as I caught the ball and hit the baseline, my legs were soft. Volleyball is a sport where you establish a very physical relationship with teammates. At each point, scored or lost, a handshake, a pat, a hug follows. And I had never felt that embrace as strong as that time. And the audience in the stands had let themselves go to a long and warm applause. I had imagined that moment many times ”.

From the volleyball court to the ambulance as a volunteer

In 2008 it was time for Luca to leave volleyball. After a lifeguard experience comes the opportunity to volunteer. “The desire to help others exploded inside me after my illness”, he says. “I was looking for a way to make my contribution to those most in need. There had been those who had helped me. Now I wanted to reciprocate. I am so proud to wear this orange uniform today. I carry out my service on an ambulance of the Ravenna Public Assistance, a voluntary structure that has been able, over time, to take root in the area by providing services of great social utility “.

Finally free from fear (or almost)

“Luca this is the last time I see you”. These are the words that the volleyball player hears when after five years he undergoes what is considered precisely the last visit postponed several times due to Covid. On that visit, Luca chooses to go alone because once again he is so afraid. But good news awaits him: the doctor tells him that on a clinical level he is cured. “It’s finally all over. I won my biggest game. I have marked the decisive point. I have crushed fear ”. By the will of the author and the protagonist of the book, the share of the copyright will be donated entirely to the IOR – Istituto Oncologico Romagnolo.