There are some general symptoms that can indicate the presence of cancer: what is it? Let’s find out together.

In the case of neoplasms, we know how timely diagnosis is essential for a favorable prognosis. However, the first signs of malaise deriving from the onset of the tumor are not always easily identifiable. Very often, in fact, the cancer begins with a series of general symptoms, which can be traced to multiple causes, less serious and worrying. How to do? We list the alarm bells to watch out for.

Cancer, it is not always easy to identify: the general symptoms

Prevention is essential to protect our health: periodic and regular checks, in fact, allow us to identify tumor pathologies in the bud.

Listening to our body is also essential: paying attention to changes, in fact, allows us to pick up any critical issues or alarm bells, which can be a warning of the onset of some pathologies.

Unfortunately, in the early stages of the disease many types of cancer are totally asymptomaticor they manifest themselves with a series of generic ailments, difficult to be traced back to very specific factors.

For this reason, it is important to know which signs of malaise should cause concern and push us to deepen our health conditions.

Skin thickening

Among the general symptoms with which cancer occurs is skin thickening.

This is a lump or prominence that can be easily felt under the skin with the palpation. In particular, among the areas most at risk are:

Otherwise;

Testicles;

Neck;

Armpit.

In fact, these are areas crossed by the lymphatic system, which is responsible for transporting proteins and lymph produced by the body’s tissues. Its functions are very important, as it deals with the drainage of liquids and the immune system.

The presence of nodules in these parts of the body could indicate the onset of a lymphoma, which is a cancer of the lymphatic system.

General malaise

Between general ailments to which it is particularly difficult to attribute a cause there are fatigue, muscle pain, joint pain, weight loss, apathy.

These are extremely vague symptoms, which can be traced back to numerous pathologies, more or less serious, as well as to periods of stress that can compromise the well-being and resistance of the organism.

If, alongside these discomforts, further ailments occur such as the appearance of unexplained bruising, spontaneous bleeding, persistent cough, difficulty breathing and persistent sweating, it is advisable to contact your doctor for further tests.