Therapies are there and far more effective than decades ago, but the lack of global regulatory coordination on clinical trials costs 1.5 million lives a year, or 20% of cancer deaths worldwide. The data comes from a new study conducted by members of the Bloomberg New Economy International Cancer Coalition (the Coalition) just published in the Harvard Business Review shortly before the World Cancer Congress organized by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and underway in Geneva until to October 20.