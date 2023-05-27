Cancer, these symptoms are often underestimated: the list to keep in mind

Cancer is among the most subtle of diseases, if not caught early it can be fatal. For this reason it is essential to be able to recognize the symptoms.
Health should always come first. It sounds like a simple cliché, but it’s the pure truth. Too often our body sends us signals that we tend to avoid due to little habit or carelessness. Sometimes it’s nothing to worry about, while other times it might be signs of possible cancer. To know how to distinguish them, you have to rely on the experts.
Any area of the body can be affected by cancer and the best way to stay healthy is to get checked frequently. Prevention still remains the best of medicines. However, if you have started to feel some unusual discomfort then it may be time to make an appointment with your doctor.
In this list we have tried to group some of the most common symptoms of cancer. Obviously what follows does not want to replace the doctor’s opinion but only to urge anyone who has any kind of doubt to take matters into their own hands. Feeling good is important, for yourself and for your loved ones.
The most common symptoms of cancer: what are the signs that should not be underestimated
Although the best possible solution is to ask for an expert opinion from your doctor, we too can ‘listen’ to our body. In fact, noticing some anomaly, we could undoubtedly ask ourselves questions and request an in-depth visit. Here are some of the more common symptoms that could indicate the presence of cancer.
- PERSISTENT PIMPLES
One of the most common types of cancer is skin cancer. It often manifests itself in the form of persistent pimples that do not secrete liquids. If you notice a pimple that after several days is still in place then the advice is to let you visit. Their growth is slow which makes them highly treatable. If caught in time they are not a serious problem.
- WARN UNDERSTANDING COVERS
If you often feel the presence of a foreign body in the throat accompanied by gastric reflux, it could be a clear sign of the presence of a tumor. According to studies by Georgetown University, throat and tongue cancers are on the rise in the last period. In this case you must always pay attention to the symptoms that can subtly manifest themselves even after some time
- ANNOYING ITCHING
Making a diagnosis based on the itches alone is certainly difficult. However, there are some types of tumors that affect the lymphatic system and have the main symptom of itching along a good part of the body. The best way to understand the nature of this discomfort is always to visit a dermatologist. Only targeted tests can help you understand to what extent you need to worry.
- BAD EARS
Having pain in your ears without ear infections can be a sign of possible oral cavity cancer. If you add problems in your ears to your head and neck, with soreness at the tip and base of your tongue, then mouth cancer could be the cause. If the latter is the problem and the discomfort also extends to the former, then the tumor is in an advanced stage.
- PROBLEMS WITH THE INTIMATE PARTS
Another problem due to cancer can be unusual bleeding from the private parts, especially in women, in which case you risk having to deal with uterine fibroids or polyps. The Uterine cancer is unfortunately very common, but at the same time it is also among the most treatable types. Paying close attention to your bleeding is crucial, especially when you’ve reached menopause.
- EYELID PROBLEMS
Among the other symptoms attributable to possible tumors there is also the eyelid that falls. If you have a more closed eye, you are at risk of stroke. In this case we are talking about a particular type of lung cancer which, unlike other respiratory problems, does not include a cough among the symptoms. Positioning high on the lungs, this cancer attacks nerves that then affect the face.
- SCALES AND WARTS ON THE SKIN
A simple wart is certainly not an alarm bell. It becomes so if it persists for a couple of months. In that case it could be skin cancer. The areas of the body most affected are the head, neck and hands. Although someone can also find them on the legs. The tumor in this case is not particularly aggressive, but you have to catch it in time if you want to eradicate it.
The signals of the body: how we can understand our state of health
- ANEMIA
Always pay close attention to your intestine, one of the organs most affected by cancer. To get an idea, you can see if there is blood in your stool. In case of confirmation, and exclusion of possible hemorrhoids, the most probable scenario is that of colon cancer. If anemia is also added to this, which can cause tiredness and confusion, then it is good to have a visit.
- HOARSENESS
Having a hoarse voice accompanied by problems such as a sore throat or earaches can be a significant warning sign regarding laryngeal cancer. Most of the time the problem is due to seasonal ailments or abrupt changes in temperature. However, if symptoms persist it is best to contact a doctor. Laryngeal cancer can also affect the thyroid, trachea and esophagus.
- INTESTINY PROBLEMS
Speaking of intestinal problems, be careful even if you feel swollen belly and abdominal pain. This applies to males, but especially to females. Very often these symptoms reveal possible ovarian cancer. It is also one of the most genetically transmissible tumors. If other family members have had this problem, the chances of experiencing it increase.
- SWELLING IN THE NECK
Returning to neck and throat problems, it is very often possible to notice swollen lymph nodes. Most of the time the cause can be attributed to infections of various kinds. Nonetheless, lumps in the throat should never be underestimated. Especially in old age. They can in fact be clear signs of possible thyroid disease or the presence of cancer.
- BREAST PROBLEMS
The breast can give many signals when it is affected by cancer. The most classic is pain, capable of extending to the armpits as well. Followed by the change in size and leakage of liquids. In that case it is absolutely necessary to be examined. The breast cancer is quite common and it is no coincidence that it is one of the parts of the body that requires more care than the others.
- PAIN IN THE BONES
Bone pain can have many causes. Like the climate, osteoporosis or a simple infection. However, if the pain persists and is mainly in the back and pelvis, then it could be multiple melanoma. The pain is accompanied by symptoms such as fever, weight loss or fatigue and may be due to leukemia.
- DISCOMFORT AFTER TAKING ALCOHOL
Drinking alcohol is never particularly healthy. It can be even less so after drinking alcohol-containing drinks you begin to feel the first discomfort. This is a rare case, but drinking alcohol can lead to excruciating pain which in that case reveals a tumor originating in the white blood cells. It’s called Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it is among the least widespread and at the same time among the most lethal.
