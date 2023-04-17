“Cancer vaccines are vaccines that are not vaccines. And then who cares?”, Burioni’s controversial tweet

StrettoWeb

It often causes discussion for what he says and how he says it, Robert Burioniwhich is not denied in a discussion on twitter, responding to a user who asked Dr. Maurizio Scaltriti “Cancer vaccines…. But do you mean vaccine or cure? Do they prevent development or cure them if they occur?“. The words of Burioni I’m all a program:

“1) they are vaccines, because they exploit the functioning mechanism of a vaccine, the stimulation of the patient’s immune system against something

2) they are not vaccines but drugs, because they do not prevent but cure.

3) who cares if they are vaccines or not? Just let them work.”

In short, for Burioni they are vaccines that are not vaccines. And in any case,”who cares“.