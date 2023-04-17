Home » “Cancer vaccines are vaccines that are not vaccines. And then who cares?”, Burioni’s controversial tweet
Health

“Cancer vaccines are vaccines that are not vaccines. And then who cares?”, Burioni’s controversial tweet

by admin
“Cancer vaccines are vaccines that are not vaccines. And then who cares?”, Burioni’s controversial tweet
StrettoWeb

It often causes discussion for what he says and how he says it, Robert Burioniwhich is not denied in a discussion on twitter, responding to a user who asked Dr. Maurizio ScaltritiCancer vaccines…. But do you mean vaccine or cure? Do they prevent development or cure them if they occur?“. The words of Burioni I’m all a program:

1) they are vaccines, because they exploit the functioning mechanism of a vaccine, the stimulation of the patient’s immune system against something
2) they are not vaccines but drugs, because they do not prevent but cure.
3) who cares if they are vaccines or not? Just let them work.

In short, for Burioni they are vaccines that are not vaccines. And in any case,”who cares“.

Follow StrettoWeb on Google News
See also  Covid investigation, the doctors against the magistrates: "Thunderstruck by the acts of the prosecutor. We are all guilty, incompetent and negligent"

You may also like

Here’s everything you should know about it

discovered a new brain circuit in the embryo

Sapphiros Receives $11 Million from NIH RADx® Tech...

Napoli, the plan for Milan: Osimhen returns, three...

Milk in coffee, maximum attention: what it causes...

ilon® Lip Cream HS – naturally against cold...

Osteoporosis, 4 foods to avoid and 1 that...

Minister Grohe in Davos

Bomb alarm in Bologna in via Santo Stefano...

all the beneficial virtues of the plant sacred...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy