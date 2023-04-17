Home » “Cancer vaccines are vaccines that aren’t vaccines. Who cares anyway?”
Health

“Cancer vaccines are vaccines that aren’t vaccines. Who cares anyway?”

by admin
“Cancer vaccines are vaccines that aren’t vaccines. Who cares anyway?”
MeteoWeb

Speaking in a discussion on twitter, Robert Burioni replies to a user who asked Dr. Maurizio ScaltritiCancer vaccines…. But do you mean vaccine or cure? Do they prevent development or cure them if they occur?“. The answer of Burioni was as usual particularly decomposed:

1) they are vaccines, because they exploit the functioning mechanism of a vaccine, the stimulation of the patient’s immune system against something
2) they are not vaccines but drugs, because they do not prevent but cure.
3) who cares if they are vaccines or not? Just let them work.

In short, for Burioni they are vaccines that are not vaccines. And in any case,”who cares“.

Follow MeteoWeb on Google News
See also  "In an hour, take care of your mental health" - Libero Quotidiano

You may also like

French Macronai: ‘I heard your anger but pension...

Because fennel must never be missing from your...

Pure passion! These are the most beautiful love...

Space-saving and high-yield cultivation with these tips!

Transport bonus 2023, click day: how it works

What is the most digestible vegetable, this one...

Oberberg Group opens psychiatric-psychotherapeutic day clinic in Bonn

Multiple myeloma: from fatal disease to chronic disease

Mask protection technologies are revolutionizing the medical sector

“Now he can have a normal life”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy