Cancer vaccines are getting closer and closer. Wonderful news, given by the biologist Maria Rescigno, holder of the chair of General Pathology at the Humanitas University of Rozzano, near Milan, to the readers of the newspaper “Avvenire” (Saturday 25 February 2023 edition). “After 13 years since I began to dream of the employment of vaccines therapeutic against cancer, I can say that I feel close to realizing this extraordinary advance – said the expert -. Within the year, the one against melanoma could already be produced, which will then enter the experimental phase”.

The task of the cancer vaccine, he stressed, is to reactivate the patient’s immune system so that it can recognize the tumor and attack it. There are two types of therapeutic vaccines: personalized ones, which identify the characteristics of the individual patient’s tumor and which are prepared ad hoc; universal ones, directed not on the individual, but on a specific pathology, “and that is what we pursue. In this case we would have a remedy available to use immediately, already at the time of diagnosis. When the cell becomes cancerous it is enriched with mutations and undergoes stress. Just when she’s stressed, she shows signs, like ‘flags’, which vary for each pathology: melanoma has some, sarcoma has others. Our job is to identify these flags, in order to create a vaccine that targets the cells that express them”.

CANCER VACCINES: EXPERTS SAY OPTIMISTIC

The decision to devote her studies to melanoma and sarcoma was thus justified by Professor Rescigno in the columns of “Avvenire”: “We chose the melanoma why in this cancer immunotherapy already works in 40% of cases. In other words, it manages to activate those immune cells in our body that the tumor has somehow shut down. The choice of sarcoma, on the other hand, is dictated by the fact that it is one of those tumors at the moment with few therapeutic options and therefore has an enormous need for new therapies”.

She and the other experts are optimistic, as preclinical studies have given very positive indications, as have clinical studies on animal patients, i.e. dogs that have spontaneously fallen ill with cancer. But how much will the timing to get to the anti-cancer vaccines be dilated? “The anti-melanoma vaccine, as far as we are concerned, will be ready by 2023 – said the biologist –. Phase 1 trials are expected to begin in mid-2024. For the sarcoma it will take a little more time, because we have not completed the work of identifying the flags”.

