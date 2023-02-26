Home Health Cancer vaccines, in 2024 tests against melanoma / Studies also against sarcoma
Health

Cancer vaccines, in 2024 tests against melanoma / Studies also against sarcoma

by admin
Cancer vaccines, in 2024 tests against melanoma / Studies also against sarcoma

Cancer vaccines are getting closer and closer. Wonderful news, given by the biologist Maria Rescigno, holder of the chair of General Pathology at the Humanitas University of Rozzano, near Milan, to the readers of the newspaper “Avvenire” (Saturday 25 February 2023 edition). “After 13 years since I began to dream of the employment of vaccines therapeutic against cancer, I can say that I feel close to realizing this extraordinary advance – said the expert -. Within the year, the one against melanoma could already be produced, which will then enter the experimental phase”.

“Higher male fertility for those who do hard work” / Study: +44% sperm

The task of the cancer vaccine, he stressed, is to reactivate the patient’s immune system so that it can recognize the tumor and attack it. There are two types of therapeutic vaccines: personalized ones, which identify the characteristics of the individual patient’s tumor and which are prepared ad hoc; universal ones, directed not on the individual, but on a specific pathology, “and that is what we pursue. In this case we would have a remedy available to use immediately, already at the time of diagnosis. When the cell becomes cancerous it is enriched with mutations and undergoes stress. Just when she’s stressed, she shows signs, like ‘flags’, which vary for each pathology: melanoma has some, sarcoma has others. Our job is to identify these flags, in order to create a vaccine that targets the cells that express them”.

Pontifical Life Academy: “technology does not go beyond man’s limit” / Pope “3 challenges for AI”

See also  we encourage vaccination against Covid flu

CANCER VACCINES: EXPERTS SAY OPTIMISTIC

The decision to devote her studies to melanoma and sarcoma was thus justified by Professor Rescigno in the columns of “Avvenire”: “We chose the melanoma why in this cancer immunotherapy already works in 40% of cases. In other words, it manages to activate those immune cells in our body that the tumor has somehow shut down. The choice of sarcoma, on the other hand, is dictated by the fact that it is one of those tumors at the moment with few therapeutic options and therefore has an enormous need for new therapies”.

Cannabis in young people increases risk of schizophrenia / “5 times greater danger” study

She and the other experts are optimistic, as preclinical studies have given very positive indications, as have clinical studies on animal patients, i.e. dogs that have spontaneously fallen ill with cancer. But how much will the timing to get to the anti-cancer vaccines be dilated? “The anti-melanoma vaccine, as far as we are concerned, will be ready by 2023 – said the biologist –. Phase 1 trials are expected to begin in mid-2024. For the sarcoma it will take a little more time, because we have not completed the work of identifying the flags”.

© breaking latest news

You may also like

the gesture that moves everyone PHOTO

Castelberforte, the 13-year-old attacked with a pair of...

Ski, Sofia Goggia wins the free of Crans...

Bologna-Inter, the slow motion: Barrow’s goal disallowed

It’s a boom in fake dentists: what to...

how to vote, where your seat is and...

Fatal accident on the A1, traffic chaos in...

Bologna-Inter 0-0: Barrow’s goal disallowed! | Live Serie...

Chiara Ferragni spills the beans on Sanremo: I...

Stick 1 sanitary pad on the broom, many...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy