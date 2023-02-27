A greater awareness in the field of genomics already decades ago led to the hypothesis that if the causes of a tumor were known, it would have been possible to create vaccines capable of preventing it. Well those hypotheses, in the past considered futuristic, have proved to be correct. After years of study, Great Britain is preparing to enroll 10,000 patients for a large-scale study to test vaccines for certain types of cancer.

Ever since the “Human Genome Project” achieved the complete sequencing of the human genome in 2001, genomics has entered medicine with increasing force.

This science studies the mechanisms that develop at the molecular level that cause, or prevent, certain diseases. In recent years, precisely from the sequencing of the genome, this science has been able to provide therapeutic solutions for many diseases, cancer in primis.

Terms such as molecular therapy, personalized therapy and molecular target therapy have entered the common dictionary; all different expressions of therapies that are based precisely on the molecular mechanisms that lead to the proliferation of many types of cancer.

More and more companies are working on the production of vaccines of this type and even Great Britain is preparing for the first large-scale clinical trials for various forms of cancer.

These tests were born from the collaboration of the British government and the German giant BioNTech – which has risen to the headlines thanks to the anti-covid vaccine – and aim to enroll up to 10 thousand people by the end of the year. The study will serve to study the efficacy and safety of mRna immunotherapy treatments to treat tumors.

The trials, which will last until 2030, could open up a new era for humanity in which some types of cancer can finally be eradicated. There are several vaccines of this type that are candidates for the large trial to be held in Great Britain, many of which are already in an advanced stage of experimentation and all use a fixed combination of mRna-encoded tumor-associated antigens.

