Home Health Cancer: when are survivors considered cured?
Health

Cancer: when are survivors considered cured?

by admin
Cancer: when are survivors considered cured?

More and more people are surviving their cancer. But when are survivors really to be considered cured? Marianne Sinn, oncologist at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE), talks about this in an interview. She also explains what needs to be considered with regard to late and long-term consequences.

In Germany, around 500,000 people are newly diagnosed with cancer every year. During and after the treatment, many ask themselves the question: when will they be cured?

See also  I have cancer - and I've never really experienced how replaceable I am

You may also like

Forget the charger plugged into the socket? You...

Eggs are delicious, but how much to eat...

Taiwan, 26 military jets and 9 Chinese warships...

Which soil for hydrangeas favors the healthy growth...

First the stalking, then the loss of the...

Berlusconi and hospitalization at San Raffaele for leukemia,...

Walk 10,000 steps, drink 2 liters, eat breakfast...

Prostate cancer, mortality in decline and quality of...

Tailor-made, individual solutions and free advice for better...

Pneumonia in immunosuppressed patients (as in the case...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy