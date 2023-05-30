Cancer, when he is the caregiver

The #afiancodelcoraggio competition gives space to the voice of those who accompany a woman who faces an important diagnosis such as cancer. Many stories are now creating a literature that allows you to discover the needs of caregivers. Like the latter that we present to you, from the title Let’s go to the beach?. The 10 finalists of this edition can be vote online until 8 June.

Let’s go to the beach?

It’s a sunny afternoon, on an April day, with a heat that makes us hope for a smiling and happy spring. I wait outside and walk, I wait for her, my wife.

He comes out, looks at me, has a smile of convenience and in a low voice he says: “Let’s go”

Spring won’t be smiling, nor will summer be happy, “it’s infiltrating, at least 3 cm, they have to check me in the hospital, but I already know that…” It’s loud, but her voice is no longer sure, her mind runs fast to her children , to the suffering they will see in their mother as happened to her with her mother, to the physical pain she will experience with chemotherapy or more.

“Shall we take a detour? Let’s go to the beach?”

We find a room to spend the night in Rimini instead of Modena, where we are headed.

There is a hairdresser near the hotel and she makes an appointment, I wait in the room and she comes back even more beautiful, with a short cut that highlights her beautiful smile!

A simple black tank top, jeans, the night and a beach waiting for us to take pictures and distract us.

covid doesn’t allow me to be next to her, I can only accompany and then go get her back.

She calls me, I listen to her voice, the surgeon hands me over, who reassures me of the positive outcome of the surgery, I talk to her again and I explode into liberating tears, and she cheers me up, stays close to me, loves me even more.

“You do it, I don’t want them to fall by themselves, I would suffer too much”

I take my beard trimmer and start gently, but I hear her crying; I don’t think twice and I start cutting my tail, and then all the hair I have up to my shoulders goes slowly to stroke the lawn. At least in this I’ll be like her and I’ll be able to stand next to her, starting to share her physical aspect.

Still photos together, still the love that gives us strength!

A few days before starting chemo, port-a-cath is applied to her, to prevent blood vessels from not supporting the treatments. Another surgery, still alone, but only physically.

I’m always with her.

I discover a world of people affected by this pathology, I didn’t think there were so many.

I would like to play for them during the infusions and I also suggest it to the hospital volunteers, but once again Covid forbids everything!

“This disease has taken away my femininity, it has taken away my breasts, my period, my being a woman; my nails are black, they are swollen, they are not me anymore!” You are a beautician who has made the beauty of the body her profession, but does her nature reserve this retribution for you? She for me she is even more beautiful than ever!

The chemos continue mercilessly and she, without energy and with a suffering body, asks me to enroll in a course to become a ward clown, to bring a smile to those who suffer in hospitals or nursing homes. Two days of physical effort, but full of good to wear a wonderful red nose!

And me?

I have observed, I have helped, supported and endured (because one becomes a lightning rod to whom the whys and scapegoats for a hidden and evil enemy are addressed), I have suffered and cried in silence, even neglecting my blood sugar, finding an outlet in food and gaining kilo after kilo, I worked so as not to let myself go, I sang smiling while my heart cried, I entertained others because I know how to do this, I taught music by continuing to pass on my passion, I was a father, but above all I beloved!