Cancer deaths are decreasing in Europe. The decline is greater in the male population than in the female population: compared to 2018, in 2023 an estimated 6.5% fewer deaths among men and 3.7% among women. A difference that is mainly explained by the habit of smoking, which continues unabated among women. The calculations, as for 13 years now, have been made by a group of international researchers, led by Carlo La Vecchia, professor of epidemiology at the State University of Milan, on the basis of cancer mortality rates in the EU and in its five most populous countries (France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain), and the United Kingdom.

By 2023, mortality rates in the ten most common cancer sites – stomach, intestine, pancreas, lung, breast, uterus, ovary, prostate, bladder and leukemia – will decrease. In most European countries, even if the absolute number of deaths it will increase due to the aging of the population: according to research estimates, published in the scientific journal Annals of Oncology, around 1,262,000 people are expected to die from cancer this year. Compared to the peak of cancer mortality in 1988, the researchers estimate that around 5.9 million deaths will have been prevented in the EU thanks to observed and predicted favorable trends between 1989 and 2023.

“If the current favorable trend in cancer mortality rates were to continue, a further 35% reduction by 2035 would be possible. Cessation of tobacco use has contributed to these trends,” commented La Vecchia. “To maintain them further efforts are needed over time to control the epidemic of overweight, obesity and diabetes, limit alcohol consumption, improve the use of early diagnosis screenings and therapies, and control viral infections for which vaccines and therapies exist” .

Smoke alarm and women

“Tobacco control is reflected in the decrease in lung cancer mortality. There is still ample room for improvement, particularly among women, for whom lung cancer mortality rates continue to increase. Contrary to what has been noted for men, during the period between 1989 and 2023, among women there are no avoided deaths from lung cancer in the EU”, said Eva Negri, professor of occupational medicine at the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences at the University of Bologna , responsible for the study and related support from the AIRC Foundation In the five EU countries considered, increases in mortality due to lung cancer in women are expected of 14% in France, 5.6% in Italy and 5% in Spain. Looking in detail at the age groups of women, a decrease is expected in the rate between 25 and 64 years, while an increase is found in the over 65s. women currently aged 45-64, born in the 1960s and 1970s, smoked less and quit earlier than those born in the 1950s, who were in their 20s in the 1970s, when smoking among young women was more common,” said Matteo Malvezzi, a researcher at the University of Milan.

The link with food

Researchers highlight the role of overweight and obesity as a risk factor for postmenopausal breast, endometrial (uterus), stomach and colorectal cancers. Precisely the latter will be the third cause of cancer mortality for women both in the EU and in the United Kingdom with mortality rates respectively equal to 8 and 10 per 100,000 women. And while it is true that death rates are falling in the European Union, the same is not the case in the United Kingdom. “The increases in both the incidence and mortality from colorectal cancer among young women in the UK are worrying. This can be partly explained by the prevalence of overweight and obesity and the consumption of alcohol and tobacco,” said Eva Negri.

In the case of stomach cancer, however, although mortality rates are declining, thanks to better food preservation, healthier diets and decreasing Helicobacter pylori infections, about a third of cases today occur in cardia, which it is associated with overweight and obesity and, consequently, with gastroesophageal reflux, a known risk factor for this tumour.

Unknown Covid

Finally, the researchers point out that the estimates produced do not take into account the COVID-19 pandemic, which occurred after the period for which the mortality data was available. “COVID-19 may have had an effect on cancer mortality, due to the slowdowns caused in public health services, influencing both secondary prevention and the treatment and management of cancer pathologies,” he wrote in the published paper.