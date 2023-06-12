Cancers, new drug with molecular target developed

Important result achieved thanks to two studies conducted by researchers of the “Gabriele d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-breaking latest news.

Two studies concerning the development of a new drug with a molecular target for oncological therapy have recently been published by the group of researchers directed by the professor Gianluca Salaprofessor of Biochemistry at the Department of Innovative Technologies in Medicine and Dentistry of the“Gabriele d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-breaking latest news.

The drug under investigation belongs to the class of immunoconiugati (ADCs, Antibody-Drug-Conjugates), obtained through the chemical bonding of potent anticancer agents ad monoclonal antibodies able to selectively recognize tumor antigens.

Advertisements

The drug was developed in collaboration between the “d’Annunzio” University, Mediapharma srl ​​biotech, born as a spin-off of the “d’Annunzio”, and the University of L’Aquila in the laboratory directed by Professor Rodolfo Ippoliti at the Department of Clinical Medicine, Public Health, Life and Environmental Sciences.

The first work was published in the journal Molecular Pharmaceutics, of the American Chemical Society (ACS) editorial group, and is the result of a collaboration with researchers from theHunter College he was born in Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center di New York.

Scholars have demonstrated that both the 1959 naked antibody and theimmunoconjugate 1959sss/DM4 labeled with the radionuclide Zirconium-89 they can be used as radioactive tracers to visualize tumors expressing the molecular target LGALS3BP.

These encouraging preclinical results demonstrate the potential of the 1959 antibody in precision imaging, a method that allows the presence of a tumor to be accurately and early evaluated.

In the second study, published in the journal Molecular Oncology of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS) editorial group, the researchers, using tumor tissues obtained directly from patients, developed preclinical models of glioblastoma multiformethe most aggressive of brain tumors, demonstrating in experimental animal models that the LGALS3BP protein can be used both as a diagnostic marker of the disease and as a therapeutic target.

The study was possible thanks to the collaboration with neurosurgeons professor Announced Mangiola and the doctor Gianluca Trevisoof the Department of Neuroscience, imaging and clinical sciences of the “d’Annunzio”, thanks to the support from AIRC Foundation, which helped fund part of the project. The first author of this second study is Dr. Beatrice Dufrusine, researcher in the Biochemistry laboratory of Center for advanced studies and technologies (CAST)directed by Professor Vincent DeLaurenzi.

The two studies underline the importance of the LGALS3BP protein in the diagnosis and therapy of tumors, highlighting the potential of the drug 1959sss/DM4 in precision medicine and personalized therapyand pave the way for future human studies, with the prospect of great advantages compared to conventional chemotherapy both in terms of efficacy and in terms of tolerability.

Nurse Times editorial team

Stay up to date with Nurse Times, follow us on:

Telegram – https://t.me/NurseTimes_Channel

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nursetimes.it/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/NurseTimes. NT

Twitter –